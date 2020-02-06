The prestige and reputation of Jain Religion boosted, on the auspicious day of the high profile coronation of His Holiness Jainacharya Shri Yugbhushan Suriji Maharaj (Pandit M.S.) on 4th of February, 2020, to the post of the Gachchhaadhipati of Mohjit Vijayji sect. On the blessed land of Chikuvadi, Borivli (Mumbai), the ceremony was performed with a majestic grandeur & celebrations based on Jain rituals. Several dignitaries of the Sangh and thousands of general public witnessed this function. The people present on the occasion felt blessed to observe such rare moments in their lives.



Jainacharya Yugbhushansuri became part of 31 living members of the order of saints at the highest rank in Jaina order.



Around 100 Jain Monks ( Sadhus & Sadhvis) adorned His Holiness with the seat of Gachchhaadhipati. Jain protagonist Jakshay Shah, Hemant Shah (Canada), Dineshbhai Thadiyawala (Manilaksmi Pilgrimage), Jigneshbhai (Ahmedabad) and Himanshu Shah (Monarch Industry), as well as several Heads of Jain Associations and renowned personalities, were present on the occasion. They offered their good wishes to the new Gachchhaadhipati Shri and exuded confidence that being seated on the throne, Jain Acharya Shri Gachchhaadhipati would bless all with enhanced work for the betterment of the Sangh, Shashan (Administration) and People’s welfare.



Shri Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India, Shri Amit Shah Home Minister, and Shri Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat had sent congratulatory letters for the occasion and sought blessings from Jainacharya Yugbhushansuri on this occasion. Shri Amit shah expressed his wishes in his letter that His Holiness Jainacharya Yugbhushansuri should lead the way in mentoring the order of world peace.



Many followers flew into Mumbai from across the globe to be a part of this historic occasion. The ceremony was an eye-opener for those who were not aware of the robust system of empowerment of religious rights. More information about the event is on www.jyot.in

About Jyot

Jyot is a religious organization that was conceived under the noble guidance of Acharya Bhagwant Shrimad Vijay Yugbhushansurishwarji Maharaj Saheb. It is a perfect blend of modernistic ideas and religious beliefs.

It has organized events like Gyan Jyot, Raksha Dharma Abhiyan, Shatrunjay Aadinath Mahima Mahotsav (SAMM) and many more which together saw footfalls of more then 2.5 million. Through its offering like Ek Chiz Milegi Wonderful and Chal Mann Jeetva Jaiye, it captured hearts of 10 million people worldwide. Jyot had in recent past created a mass movement of 'Save Shikharaji', for saving of Shikharji Tirth-Sthan. This country-wide movement made even common people aware of the gross injustice the community had gone through.