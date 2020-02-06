Jyot Foundation
The prestige and reputation of Jain Religion boosted, on the auspicious day of the high profile coronation of His Holiness Jainacharya Shri Yugbhushan Suriji Maharaj (Pandit M.S.) on 4th of February, 2020, to the post of the Gachchhaadhipati of Mohjit Vijayji sect. On the blessed land of Chikuvadi, Borivli (Mumbai), the ceremony was performed with a majestic grandeur & celebrations based on Jain rituals. Several dignitaries of the Sangh and thousands of general public witnessed this function. The people present on the occasion felt blessed to observe such rare moments in their lives.
Jyot is a religious organization that was conceived under the noble guidance of Acharya Bhagwant Shrimad Vijay Yugbhushansurishwarji Maharaj Saheb. It is a perfect blend of modernistic ideas and religious beliefs.
It has organized events like Gyan Jyot, Raksha Dharma Abhiyan, Shatrunjay Aadinath Mahima Mahotsav (SAMM) and many more which together saw footfalls of more then 2.5 million. Through its offering like Ek Chiz Milegi Wonderful and Chal Mann Jeetva Jaiye, it captured hearts of 10 million people worldwide. Jyot had in recent past created a mass movement of 'Save Shikharaji', for saving of Shikharji Tirth-Sthan. This country-wide movement made even common people aware of the gross injustice the community had gone through.
Nirmal Phophalia,
|Image Caption : Jainacharya Shree Yugabhushan Suri is seen after coronation as Gachhadhipati, the highest rank of Jain religion
