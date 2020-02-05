Loved by generations, the World Nutella Day, on Wednesday February 5th connects Nutella® lovers and fans all over the world to rejoice the special day, coming together on social media and even at the office with colleagues, to share recipes and stories, and to savor the taste of the world’s favorite hazelnut spread.



It’s a celebration which was created spontaneously by American blogger Sara Rosso in 2007, who decided to create a celebratory day to inspire and bring together Nutella fans® all around the world to celebrate their passion for Nutella® on social media. With a short span of time World Nutella® Day became a global phenomenon with fans sharing and spreading the love for Nutella® with fellow fans on social handles.



Nutella® love amongst fans reached a new whole level last year where it gained 6.5 million mentions online during 2019, meaning someone mentioned the brand once every 5 seconds.



As the love for World Nutella® Day continues to grow, this year, Nutella® fans surprises their loved ones who are also Nutella® lovers by making them a Nutella® special breakfast and giving them an experience of the tastiest way to start a day. Nutella® fans celebrated the moment of togetherness with family and friends and shared their love for Nutella® on social handles (Instagram, Facebook).



Further, Nutella® fans can once again share their love for Nutella® on Twitter @Nutelladay and on their social media page (Facebook, Instagram) using the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay. Fans can follow the day celebration liking the World Nutella Day official Facebook page or following on Twitter @Nutelladay. Fans can also visit www.nutelladay.com for inspiring contents on how to celebrate.

About Nutella®

Nutella® was created in 1964 thanks to Michele Ferrero; it was based on the recipe for Giandujot developed in 1946 by his father, Pietro Ferrero – confectioner and founder of Ferrero – in Italy's Piedmont area. Nutella is made with a meticulous selection of 7 high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production, which results in the unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love.



Nutella, in conjunction with their partners, NGOs and other institutions, are deeply committed to selecting only high-quality ingredients that respect their commitment to sustainability, both social and environmental.



WWF, which evaluates global companies for their support of sustainable palm oil, one of the ingredients in Nutella listed Ferrero as number 1 out of 173 in its recent Palm Oil Buyers Scorecard With a score of 21.5 out of 22, WWF ranks Ferrero as leading the industry of major global retailers, consumer goods manufacturers and food service companies.



Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide. In 2014, Nutella® celebrated its 50th anniversary. Since 2011 in India, Nutella has been bringing smiles and ensuring that breakfast time is a tasty way to start the day.



Please visit: https://www.nutella.com