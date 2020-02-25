Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions, will unveil its Intelligence squared campaign at the RSA Conference 2020, in San Francisco. RSAC is the ultimate venue for the newest developments in cybersecurity, with this year’s theme being the Human Element. Intelligence squared is based on Hillstone’s vision that AI and human are better together as Intelligence squared. It is a force multiplier, continually growing, adapting and defending your enterprise. From Feb 24—27, drop by and get insights on how Hillstone delivers innovation at the intersection of human and artificial security intelligence in the South Expo, booth #1547.

“Intelligence squared expresses our commitment to our customers to stand with them to protect their organization from the legions of ever-smarter attackers,” says Tim Liu, CTO and Co-founder of Hillstone Networks. “With Hillstone solutions, our customers will force multiply their security defenses and protection. We are excited to share with the RSA audience the latest developments in Hillstone’s solution suite.”

Learn first-hand from experts on how Hillstone delivers protection from edge to the cloud, and everything in between. Booth presentations and demos will showcase Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions, spanning the following common initiatives:

Intelligent Breach Prevention: Protecting Enterprises from Advanced Threats

Data Center Protection: Protecting Modern Data Centers Inside Out

Secure SD-WAN: Built on Security for Distributed Enterprises



Hillstone was recently recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls. “We thank our customers and Gartner for that recognition,” said Tim. “Our team at Hillstone takes great pride in this distinction, as customer feedback continues to shape our products and services.”

