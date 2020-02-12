Ingram Micro Inc. today announced it is continuing its commitment to be the partner of choice in Latin American (LATAM) with continued investment across the region aimed at creating and delivering even more sustainable business value for its channel partners and customers.

“We continue to invest into our LATAM organization to even better support our channel partners and customers—empowering them to generate and scale success in ways they never imagined possible,” said Daniela Rosa, executive director, chief country executive, Export, Ingram Micro.

Fueling the success of its LATAM business, Ingram Micro has continued to incorporate more dedicated sales, technical and financial resources into the region, while also expanding its advanced solutions team within its Miami Headquarters. Over the last six months, Ingram Micro LATAM has added more than 40 executive leaders throughout the region, with a mandate to help develop and deploy programs across a growing portfolio of in-demand, high-value solutions, including cloud, cybersecurity, data center and Internet of Things, as well as for professional services and training.

As part of this ongoing commitment, earlier this year, the company announced a new Center of Excellence (COE) located in Mexico City. The new COE provides specialized training, pre and post-sales, support, solution architecture and consulting to the entire ecosystem of Ingram Micro channel partners and customers within LATAM and has earned the brand certifications required to meet the needs of the current market.

Additionally, Ingram Micro’s Warehouse in Miami was recently certified as a foreign trade zone. The new certification is generating greater benefits throughout Ingram Micro LATAM’s channel ecosystem.

“Ingram Micro LATAM is growing stronger every year, and will continue to exceed expectations by anticipating, listening and responding to the business needs of our partners, our customers and our associates,” said Rosa. “We are proud to serve as an indispensable business partner to the channel and are committed to continuing to invest in our mutual success.”

