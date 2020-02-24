6 month program for college students and young professionals includes five week bootcamp by top IIT Professors at the IIT Hyderabad campus in 2020 summer

Designed for college students and young professionals aspiring for high end tech careers and international PG programs

​The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has announced the second cohort of Professional Certification Program in Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies for college students and young professionals in association with TalentSprint. The hybrid program will be for six months and will include a five-week bootcamp at IIT Hyderabad with residential option. The program will cover AI, IoT, Blockchain, Quantum Computing and other emerging technologies.

The year 2020 will be a pivotal year in AI-related employment dynamics, according to Gartner, Inc., as artificial intelligence (AI) will become a positive job motivator. Gartner predicts that AI will create 2.3M jobs. NASSCOM predicts that India needs an additional 140,000 AI professionals from colleges by 2021. This program endeavors to bridge the gap and provides IIT edge to non-IIT students in building AI expertise.

The first cohort conducted in 2019 was highly successful with 115 participants from 45 colleges across 16 locations in India and the industry acknowledged their expertise with premium salary vis-a-vis average entry level salaries. The second cohort will build on the success of the first cohort. This program is designed for students who seek certification from a premier technology institute and plan to build a career in emerging technologies.

There is a dearth of qualified faculty who possess expertise in training students on deep technologies and this program is designed to enable students across colleges in India to have access to the IIT Hyderabad’s faculty who have proficiency in this field of AI & ET. IIT Hyderabad is the first Indian institution to introduce a B.Tech program in AI, which was announced last year. It has been running an M.Tech in AI and ML since 2017. The institution is considered a leader in state-of-art R&D and academic innovations.

Speaking on the launch, Prof. B.S. Murty, Director of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, said, “We are happy to announce the second cohort of Professional Certification Program in Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies in association with TalentSprint. The program is designed for college students who are keen to build expertise in AI and other emerging technologies.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said: “We are excited to announce the second cohort of the program in association with IIT Hyderabad. We are building on the success of the first cohort and have included additional modules for enhanced outcomes. The program is unique as it offers non IIT students IIT Hyderabad experience this summer.”

The six month hybrid program is priced at Rs. 200,000, Limited seats; Starts March 14, 2020. Applications are invited from college students across India and the selection is through an online test. Applications are invited till March 9, 2020. More details about the program can be found at https://ai.iith.ac.in/profprog/ or https://iithyderabad.talentsprint.com/aiet/.

About IIT Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is one of the six new Indian Institutes of Technology established by the Government of India in 2008. In a short span of less than 10 years, the institute built on an imposing 570-acre campus and has been ranked (#8 in 2019 rankings) among the top ten institutes for four consecutive years in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. The Institute was also ranked #10 in the first edition of Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) introduced this year by MHRD to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development’ among students and faculties. The institution is considered a leader in state-of-art R&D and academic innovations. For more information please visit www.iith.ac.in.

About TalentSprint

TalentSprint brings high-end and deep-tech education to aspiring and experienced professionals. It partners with world class academic institutions and global corporations to develop and offer disruptive programs. TalentSprint's hybrid platform delivers unique onsite and online experiences that help build cutting-edge expertise, for today and tomorrow. For more information please visit www.talentsprint.com.