National Poker Series
Poker has grown at a remarkable pace in the country in recent years and one of the key drivers for it has been the keenness with which the game has been picked up in universities, especially in top colleges such as the IIMs and IITs.
From offering poker classes, to organising nation-wide poker events, alumni from these prestigious schools have taken to the game in a big way and have championed the belief that poker is a skill-based game in which strategy and preparation triumph over fortune.
The NPS will also feature leaderboard prizes in which players can win all-expense paid trips to the home of poker in Las Vegas where they can compete at some of the most prominent poker tournaments in the world. For those looking to prove their mettle on the poker table, the NPS is the place to be.
The National Poker Series will run from 29th April to 5th May in Panjim, Goa. Those interested in participating can visit https://nationalpokerseries.in/. Players can also win all-expense paid packages to Goa by playing on PokerBaazi.com, the official satellite partner to the event.
Anuneet Makan,
|Image Caption : The New Strategy Course: Students from top schools have gotten more involved in live poker tournaments
