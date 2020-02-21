Poker has grown at a remarkable pace in the country in recent years and one of the key drivers for it has been the keenness with which the game has been picked up in universities, especially in top colleges such as the IIMs and IITs.

From offering poker classes, to organising nation-wide poker events, alumni from these prestigious schools have taken to the game in a big way and have championed the belief that poker is a skill-based game in which strategy and preparation triumph over fortune.



“Poker is all about math and psychology. Calculating the strength of your own position and picking up on subtle cues of the opponent when making choices is part of a thrilling decision-making process, and is what makes the game so enjoyable,” says IIT-Delhi graduate Khushal Chaudhary.



Now with India's first National Poker Series scheduled to begin on 29th April, players across the country are enthused for the chance to compete at a grand scale as buy-ins for the event begin at just ₹4000.



Jimitesh Singla (IIM-Bangalore), winner of PokerBaazi.com’s inter-collegiate poker fest involving 300+ participants from the IIMs, IITs, IMT-Ghaziabad, MDI Gurgaon and other top colleges, was excited about the opportunity. "Traditionally, live poker is seen as a high-stakes game that involves a lot of money, but the NPS gives a chance for everyone to compete. Since it's a nationwide tournament, there is more than just prize money at stake. It's bragging rights as to who is the best player in the country."



The runner-up in the same event, Ankit Chaturvedi (IIM-Bangalore), added “Playing live poker is an experience in itself. The venue for the NPS is world-class and with people from all over expected to come, it’s comparable to an international experience.”

The NPS will also feature leaderboard prizes in which players can win all-expense paid trips to the home of poker in Las Vegas where they can compete at some of the most prominent poker tournaments in the world. For those looking to prove their mettle on the poker table, the NPS is the place to be.

The National Poker Series will run from 29th April to 5th May in Panjim, Goa. Those interested in participating can visit https://nationalpokerseries.in/. Players can also win all-expense paid packages to Goa by playing on PokerBaazi.com, the official satellite partner to the event.