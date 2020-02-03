Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) hosted its 12th Annual Horticulture Award 2019-20 on 12th January 2020 at Raymond Ground, Thane. Hiranandani Estate a mixed-used integrated township of Hiranandani Group on Ghodbunder Road Thane exhibited all green horticulture developments executed by the in-house horticulture team. The annual flagship event held in Thane aims to represent the culmination of increasing awareness about the recent trends and innovations in the scope of Horticultural developments.



Horticulture activities displayed at Hiranandani Estate mixed used integrated township bagged 17 major awards in various category nominated by the TMC in its Annual Horticultural Awards. The prominent category in which Hiranandani Group won 1st prize were ‘Maintenance of Complex Garden’ for Hiranandani Estate; ‘Best Podium Garden’ for One Hiranandani Park and ‘display at exhibition place: best avenue trees collection’. The grand prize distribution ceremony witnessed the presence of eminent personalities like TMC Mayor Hon’ble Shri Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Mrs. Pallavi Pawan Kadam, Deputy Mayor and TMC Deputy Commissioner Shri Om Prakash Divate to honor the annual winners by their august hands.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani -Founder & MD – Hiranandani Group opines that, “The dearth of clean renewable green ecosystem set up is crucial for any development in the backdrop of alarming threat of global climatic changes. The pressing need for futuristic eco-planning must be in place to deliver environmentally friendly measures which should comprise of urban forest and sustainable renewable energies to mitigate the adverse effect of rapid global warming situation on the planet. He further added that Hiranandani Group emphasizes on the development of green flora and fauna across all its township developments pan India. This eco-friendly step augments the quality of life and help elevating ‘Ease of living index’ among its citizens.”

The annual exhibition revealed new trends that encompasses of podium gardens, spot landscape, hanging baskets, flower rangoli, avenue trees, cut flowers, foliage & flowering and medical plants. The exhibition aimed to increase awareness about green spaces and horticultural innovations that can be developed across the city. The world-class mixed-used integrated townships of Hiranandani Group have always thrived on humanizing the urban environment and striking a balance between the green ecosystem and urban developments. The Hiranandani township model has always focused on holistic living to facilitate better quality of life in sync with nature. The horticulture spread in Hiranandani Township comprises of various mix of indigenous spices plantation helping to balance ecosystem and flora and fauna. The hard work and creativity in terms of horticulture plantations within the project sites have won many accolades and awards over a period of time. These awards and prizes dove-tail with the Hiranandani way of creating green communities.



Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani is Founder & MD, Hiranandani Group.