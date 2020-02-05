Bajaj Finance Ltd.
As of today, India has the largest population pool of millennials globally. This generation is known to be the trendsetters, be it related to fashion or finance. A study published in 2017 indicated that by 2020, India would have 410 million millennials with an annual spending capacity of $330 billion.
The spiralling spending power has given a tremendous push to credit consumption, especially unsecured loans. Another report released earlier this year indicates a 134% y-o-y growth in the volume of origination in personal loans. The change in mindset has led people to look at personal loans as an easy way to access finance. With continuous improvements in technology, availing a loan has become easier than ever; and with leading lenders like Bajaj Finserv, you can avail a loan in minutes with minimal documentation.
From easy application process and instant approval to speedy disbursal, a Personal Loan offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Group is an ideal solution for all your financial needs. Here’s a rundown on how this loan accounts for an overall seamless borrowing experience:
Simple eligibility criteria for easy loan qualification
The simple and basic eligibility criteria for this loan make it easy to qualify for it. Take a note of the criteria.
By meeting these parameters, you can get your application approved instantly.
To advance in loan processing, you are required to present certain documents as proof of your eligibility. In addition, the collateral-free nature of the loan eliminates the need for submitting a pile of documents, which translates into an even simpler application process.
Once your eligibility is proved, Bajaj Finserv approves your loan in less than 5 minutes. Once approved, you can get your funds directly in your account within the same day. This way meeting your financial obligations becomes easier.
To speed up your application, opt for a personal loan via your customised deal from Bajaj Finserv. This way, you get access to customized deals based on your credit and financial profile. This means you will be offered a loan that is best suited for you, which reduces the overall processing time. What’s more, you can check your pre-approved loan offer in just a few seconds by simply submitting your name and number.
