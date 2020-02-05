As of today, India has the largest population pool of millennials globally. This generation is known to be the trendsetters, be it related to fashion or finance. A study published in 2017 indicated that by 2020, India would have 410 million millennials with an annual spending capacity of $330 billion.

The spiralling spending power has given a tremendous push to credit consumption, especially unsecured loans. Another report released earlier this year indicates a 134% y-o-y growth in the volume of origination in personal loans. The change in mindset has led people to look at personal loans as an easy way to access finance. With continuous improvements in technology, availing a loan has become easier than ever; and with leading lenders like Bajaj Finserv, you can avail a loan in minutes with minimal documentation.

From easy application process and instant approval to speedy disbursal, a Personal Loan offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Group is an ideal solution for all your financial needs. Here’s a rundown on how this loan accounts for an overall seamless borrowing experience:

Simple eligibility criteria for easy loan qualification

The simple and basic eligibility criteria for this loan make it easy to qualify for it. Take a note of the criteria.

You should be a residing citizen of India, aged between 23 and 55 years

You should be a salaried employee in an MNC or public or private sector

You should meet the minimum salary criteria based on your city of residence

By meeting these parameters, you can get your application approved instantly.



Minimal documentation for hassle-free processing

To advance in loan processing, you are required to present certain documents as proof of your eligibility. In addition, the collateral-free nature of the loan eliminates the need for submitting a pile of documents, which translates into an even simpler application process.



All you need is the few necessary documents to prove your eligibility.

KYC documents such as your PAN card, Passport, and Aadhaar card

Your employee ID card

Last 2 months’ salary slips

Last 3 months’ account statements of the bank in which your salary gets deposited



High-value sanction for fulfilling all financial needs

Once your eligibility is proved, Bajaj Finserv approves your loan in less than 5 minutes. Once approved, you can get your funds directly in your account within the same day. This way meeting your financial obligations becomes easier.



Based on your eligibility, you can access a high-value sanction of up to Rs.25 lakh at attractive interest rates. Besides, to make repayment easy for you, Bajaj Finserv offers a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months. Use the Bajaj Finserv personal loan calculator to ascertain EMIs that are easy on your pocket.



Pre-approved offers for faster loan processing

To speed up your application, opt for a personal loan via your customised deal from Bajaj Finserv. This way, you get access to customized deals based on your credit and financial profile. This means you will be offered a loan that is best suited for you, which reduces the overall processing time. What’s more, you can check your pre-approved loan offer in just a few seconds by simply submitting your name and number.



Availing a high-value personal loan has transformed the borrowing experience. With Bajaj Finserv – Think it. Done.

About Bajaj Finance Limited



Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in