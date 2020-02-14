Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, today announced an investment from Times Bridge as its Series C funding comprised of $53 million of equity from participating investors and $40 million of debt capital. Times Bridge, a global investments and partnerships firm, will enable Headspace to launch and scale in India, the world’s second largest internet market.

Times Bridge has previously invested in and partnered with many market-creating, mission-driven companies, including Airbnb, Coursera, Houzz, Smule, Uber and Wattpad.

As a world-leading platform for mindfulness and meditation, Headspace has more than 62 million users across 190 countries. Headspace is transforming the well-being and mindfulness space, with innovative partnerships with a range of global companies including Nike, Google, Starbucks, Hyatt and the NBA.

Times Bridge will enable Headspace’s launch in the Indian market, accelerate its growth and advance its mission. By providing subcontinent-wide market leadership and drawing on the unmatched reach of Times Group assets, Times Bridge’s initiatives will ensure Headspace’s product, partnerships and positioning are optimized for adoption and impact across India.

India is known for centuries of heritage in meditation and holistic living. Headspace will enable Indian users to integrate the practice of mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, through easily-accessible mindfulness routines, including sleep, movement and meditation, among other features. Even today, Indian users can explore bite-sized audio sessions on everything from focus and productivity to stress and anxiety. The courses are led by the guiding voice of co-founder AndyPuddicombe, a former Buddhist monk who spent 10 years traveling around the world, culminating with ordination as a Tibetan Buddhist monk in Northern India.

Richard Pierson, Headspace co-founder and CEO said: “Headspace’s mission is to improve the health and happiness of the world. While the scale and diversity of India is widely known, our opportunity to make a significant impact in the ancient home of meditation is unique. We are excited to pair this time-honored 2,000 year old practice and bring it to a large audience around the world. We are delighted to partner with Times Bridge and The Times Group to expand Headspace’s reach in the Indian market.”

Rishi Jaitly, CEO of Times Bridge, said: “Times Bridge's mission is to bring the world’s best ideas to India, and share India’s best insights with the world. Headspace is one of those bold, original trailblazer companies with founders and a wider team sincerely committed to a more mindful world, and to India in particular. We’re delighted to work with a partner that sees India holistically and is ambitious about its opportunity to create value across the subcontinent.”

Since inception, Headspace has been the most science-backed digital mindfulness product in the market. The company continues to lead the industry in efforts to scientifically validate the benefits of mindfulness and meditation, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company, including over 70 clinical research studies conducted with academic partners – including Carnegie Mellon, University of California San Francisco, and Stanford University. In collaboration with leading researchers Headspace has pioneered some of the largest and most rigorous randomized controlled trials of mindfulness to date.

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching more than 62 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically-validated research, having one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 600 companies, such as Hyatt, Adobe, GE, and Starbucks, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher-performing organizations. Headspace partners with many of the world’s most recognizable brands, including Apple, Amazon, Google, and more. Headspace also partners with brands like Nike, NBA, and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team to offer sport and movement content. In 2018, Headspace launched Headspace Health, a digital health subsidiary pioneering new ways to incorporate the Headspace mindfulness experience into digital medicine. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



About Times Bridge

Times Bridge is a leading investments firm with a mission to bring the world’s best ideas to India and share India’s best insights with the world. Its current portfolio includes Airbnb, Coursera, Uber, Houzz, Smule and Wattpad, among others. By providing unmatched market leadership to select partners, Times Bridge accelerates growth and immersion across the Indian subcontinent for leaders and companies who believe in winning in and learning from India. For more information, visit timesbridge.com and follow @timesbridge on Twitter.