Global Indian International School (GIIS), a Singapore based chain of premier institutions, with a network of 21 campuses across 7 countries, has introduced multiple unique scholarship programs to provide access to quality education for students in India. The school aims to provide various scholarships beyond academic excellence, promoting holistic development of students.

Scholarships worth INR 5 crores will be awarded to deserving candidates

Through these scholarships, students get access to GIIS’ campuses in Singapore and India.

The scholarships are open to both GIIS and Non-GIIS students.

Last date to apply for India Scholarship is 28th Feb’ 2020, and for Singapore Scholarship is 10th March’ 2020.

Launched about 10 years back, GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship, a fully-funded 2 year scholarship program for world-class education at its flagship SMART campus in Singapore, has given wings to more than 85 Indian students so far. Following this, GIIS with presence in over 5 cities across the country, has now launched 4 different opportunities under the India scholarship program. These scholarships not only recognizes academic but other talents as well, aside providing access to quality education to students from moderate-income families as well.



To register for the 2 year scholarship program in Singapore, the students can apply before 10th March, 2020. For India Scholarships, the last date to submit the application is February 28, 2020, for which students from Noida, Pune, Bangalore and Surat can apply.



Commenting on the scholarship initiative, Mr. Atul Temurnikar, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Global Schools Foundation said, “We believe that access to quality education is the right of every student in the country. Our commitment is towards adapting global best practices and providing world-class education to build future leaders. The Scholarship Programmes of GIIS will give students an opportunity to get global exposure and study an international-level curriculum across GIIS campuses in India and Singapore.”



The selection process for Singapore scholarship will include a written exam, followed by 2 rounds of interviews. The centres for these exams would be major cities across India. The selection process for India scholarship is based on their respective eligibility criteria. For more details on Singapore scholarship, one can visit www.giisscholarships.org, and for details on India scholarships, visit https://scholarships.globalindianschool.org/india



Various scholarships offered by GIIS in their India Scholarship Program include the ‘Global Citizens Merit Scholarship’ (GCMS). It recognizes academic talent and will be awarded to deserving candidates as a stepping stone for future growth by providing them an unparalleled learning experience at its flagship campuses in India. Another unique scholarship program that is being offered is the ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam NextGen Global Skills Scholarship’. This scholarship recognises talents in the digital space and encourages them. GIIS’ ‘Mahatma Gandhi Universal Values Merit-cum-Means Scholarship’ (MGMCM) is aimed to provide financial assistance to deserving students from moderate-income families with a fee waiver in the tuition fee to help them in their educational journey. Promoting its patent Nine Gems framework for holistic development, GIIS will also offer scholarships in ‘9 GEMS Holistic Development Scholarship’ which will be aimed to groom students, hone their inherent strengths and mould their personalities to make them well-rounded citizens.

Important details of Scholarships offered by GIIS:



Scholarship Name For GIIS Campus in Applicable for Link to Apply Last Date to Apply GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship, Singapore Singapore Students currently studying in Grade 10 https://hubs.ly/H0ghbZh0 10th March, 2020 Mahatma Gandhi Universal Values Merit-cum-Means Scholarship (MGMCM) Noida, Pune, Bangalore & Surat Nursery to Grade 12 https://hubs.ly/H0n3W9N0 28th February, 2020 Global Citizens Merit Scholarship (GCMS) Noida, Pune, Bangalore & Surat Grade 9 to 11 https://hubs.ly/H0n3W9N0 28th February, 2020 Dr APJ Abdul Kalam NextGen Global Skills Scholarship Noida, Pune, Bangalore & Surat Grade 9 to 11 https://hubs.ly/H0n3W9N0 28th February, 2020 9 GEMS Holistic Development Scholarship Noida, Pune, Bangalore & Surat Grade 5 to 11 https://hubs.ly/H0n3W9N0 28th February, 2020



With an aim to provide quality education to students in India, GIIS continues to give aspiring students a platform to hone their skills and build leaders of tomorrow.

About Global Indian International School

Winner of more than 130 international awards in the past 18 years, Global Indian International School (GIIS) is a global network of premier international schools with more than 15,000 students across 21 campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam and India. Founded in 2002, GIIS offers a comprehensive range of International and Indian curricula for Kindergarten to Year 12 students. These include the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), Cambridge IGCSE, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Global Montessori Plus programme.



GIIS’ mission is to nurture young minds into global leaders and innovators through its proprietary 9 GEMS™ methodology, a holistic approach to teaching that balances academics with sports, performing arts, entrepreneurship and character development. GIIS is a member of the Global Schools Foundation (GSF). Based on high standards of governance and established academic criteria, GSF has consistently been recognized internationally for excellence in education.



For more information, please visit: www.globalindianschool.org