Eurofins, through Eurofins Advinus, acquires all assets of Gomti Life Sciences Private Limited through a Business Transfer Agreement. The assets include a fully equipped state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Bidadi Industrial Area, Bangalore, India, with cGMP pilot plant, intermediate area and ISO class 8 clean rooms and a total reactor capacity of about 45 KL.

With this acquisition, Eurofins Advinus will be able to manufacture RSMs, intermediates, APIs and NCEs. The company can now support drug substance requirements from multi kilogram to MT scale for Toxicology studies, clinical trials and launch quantities.

Rajiv Malik, MD of Eurofins Advinus Limited commented: This acquisition could be a game changer for Eurofins Advinus as it enables the group to enter clinical development and commercial supply part of the Pharma R&D value chain through cGMP API supplies of NCEs. This addition is also a part of a larger foray of the Eurofins group into CDMO / CRAMS market.

About Eurofins Advinus

Eurofins Advinus supports the development of compounds for diverse industries including Pharmaceuticals, Biologicals, Agrochemicals, Nutraceuticals and Cosmetics. The company has almost 30 years of GLP experience in conducting regulatory studies in compliance with global regulations for supporting clinical trials and product registration with international regulators such as FDA, EPA, EMA, Health Canada, DCGI etc. Eurofins Advinus is part of Eurofins Scientific, a ~EUR 4.0 Billion leading international group of laboratories providing a unique range of analytical testing services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental and consumer products industries and to governments.