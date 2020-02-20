With a legacy of almost 80 years, DP Jewellers known for their quality merchandise and transparency have partnered with Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group by launching the brand at their jewellery store in Indore.

Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds, while DP Jewellers enjoy the customer’s trust to offer some of the best designs in finest quality. The synergies of these two brands has brought about an ideal association to offer elegant diamond jewellery pieces that come with a unique inscription number assuring you that they are the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.

Gracing the occasion was Bollywood film star, Neha Sharma. Adorned in Forevermark jewellery, she said, “I am truly honoured to be present at the launch of Forevermark at DP Jewellers in Indore. Knowing that less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are eligible to be a Forevermark diamond, I feel privileged to wear these stunning diamond pieces, crafted exquisitely by DP Jewellers. I am sure that people of Indore will really appreciate the customer experience that Forevermark provides, combined with excellent craftsmanship and designs of DP Jewellers.”



Highlighting the partnership, Vikas Kataria, Managing Director, DP Abhushan Ltd. said, “It gives us immense pleasure to have associated with Forevermark – the diamond expert that offers the best quality of diamonds to its partners, with its stringent selection process. Using Forevermark diamonds in our designs not only enhances the jewellery but also reinstates the trust that customers have on us.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India said, “With a legacy of almost 80 years, DP Jewellers are one of the finest jewellers in Indore. Forevermark selects its partners carefully and works exclusively with experts who are passionate about diamonds and committed to excellence, making this association with DP Jewellers, a valuable asset. Their elegant designs and craftsmanship enhance the beauty of a Forevermark diamond, and we look forward to a lasting relationship with them.”

Following the launch, DP Jewellers has organised a premium diamond showcase of over 300 exquisite Forevermark jewellery pieces from 20th February till 1st March, 2020. Visit the store at D.N.R 90, Near Rajani Bhawan, Y.N. Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh – 452003 for this exclusive preview.

Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark’s standards of quality and integrity. Known for combining superior quality and exclusive designs to produce elegant masterpieces, DP Jewellers will carry forward the promise of Forevermark. For details on Forevermark, visit www.forevermark.com

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4Cs

Every Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE

Less than one per cent of the world’s diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.



FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING

Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. Authorised Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities – cut, colour, clarity and caratage – of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com.



About DP Jewellers

Started in 1940, by the efforts of Late Sh, DhoolChand Ji Kataria, DP Jewellers, over the course of years have gained the trust of their customers by offering the best and finest jewellery with versatile designs in gold and diamonds. DP Jewellers are one of the few jewellery brands that understand the intricacies of local jewellery markets in India, which has helped them evolve with time. Deep rooted in culture, DP Jewellers have a diversified design portfolio of traditional as well as contemporary jewellery pieces. From being a household name in Ratlam, we're gradually expanding to capture the larger Indian market with 3 flagship stores fully operational in Indore, Bhopal & Udaipur. Catering to an ever-growing loyal customer base, we're dedicatedly working towards making D.P. Jewellers a synonym for trust, purity & honesty.