Forevermark
With a legacy of almost 80 years, DP Jewellers known for their quality merchandise and transparency have partnered with Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group by launching the brand at their jewellery store in Indore.
Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds, while DP Jewellers enjoy the customer’s trust to offer some of the best designs in finest quality. The synergies of these two brands has brought about an ideal association to offer elegant diamond jewellery pieces that come with a unique inscription number assuring you that they are the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.
Gracing the occasion was Bollywood film star, Neha Sharma. Adorned in Forevermark jewellery, she said, “I am truly honoured to be present at the launch of Forevermark at DP Jewellers in Indore. Knowing that less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are eligible to be a Forevermark diamond, I feel privileged to wear these stunning diamond pieces, crafted exquisitely by DP Jewellers. I am sure that people of Indore will really appreciate the customer experience that Forevermark provides, combined with excellent craftsmanship and designs of DP Jewellers.”
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India said, “With a legacy of almost 80 years, DP Jewellers are one of the finest jewellers in Indore. Forevermark selects its partners carefully and works exclusively with experts who are passionate about diamonds and committed to excellence, making this association with DP Jewellers, a valuable asset. Their elegant designs and craftsmanship enhance the beauty of a Forevermark diamond, and we look forward to a lasting relationship with them.”
Following the launch, DP Jewellers has organised a premium diamond showcase of over 300 exquisite Forevermark jewellery pieces from 20th February till 1st March, 2020. Visit the store at D.N.R 90, Near Rajani Bhawan, Y.N. Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh – 452003 for this exclusive preview.
Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark’s standards of quality and integrity. Known for combining superior quality and exclusive designs to produce elegant masterpieces, DP Jewellers will carry forward the promise of Forevermark. For details on Forevermark, visit www.forevermark.com
ABOUT FOREVERMARK
Started in 1940, by the efforts of Late Sh, DhoolChand Ji Kataria, DP Jewellers, over the course of years have gained the trust of their customers by offering the best and finest jewellery with versatile designs in gold and diamonds. DP Jewellers are one of the few jewellery brands that understand the intricacies of local jewellery markets in India, which has helped them evolve with time. Deep rooted in culture, DP Jewellers have a diversified design portfolio of traditional as well as contemporary jewellery pieces. From being a household name in Ratlam, we're gradually expanding to capture the larger Indian market with 3 flagship stores fully operational in Indore, Bhopal & Udaipur. Catering to an ever-growing loyal customer base, we're dedicatedly working towards making D.P. Jewellers a synonym for trust, purity & honesty.
Mariam Mahadwala, +91-9967868751
Ananya Sharma,
|Image Caption : (L-R) Mr. Amit Bandi, CEO, DP Abhushan Ltd, Mr. Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India, Actress Neha Sharma and Mr. Vikas Kataria, Managing Director, DP Abhushan Ltd.
