DEP MeshWorks 2020, a CAE driven engineering platform for rapid concept CAE model generation, FE meshing, FE/CAD morphing and post processing announced the release of its latest version. MeshWorks 2020 with enhanced technology and modules transform the product development process across industry verticals. The appended modules enable CAE to take the lead role in the product development process with its unique combination of concept modeling, model re-use, bi-directional CAD/CAE associativity capabilities.
Speaking about the launch of MeshWorks 2020, Radha Krishnan, Founder & President said, “DEP will strive to ensure MeshWorks 2020 remains the industry standard for CAE that works towards Light weighting, Optimization, Morphing, Automated Meshing, Fast Modelling, Concept Modelling and Process Automation. With this latest version, we plan to drastically bring down go-to-market gestation period and bring up profitability. Organization will benefit from the easy to migrate, increased productivity, and engineers will find ease of use from the latest version.”
Detroit Engineered Products (DEP) is an Engineering Solutions and Product Development company. Since its inception in 1998 in Troy, Michigan, USA. DEP is now a global company with presence in USA, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, China, Korea, Japan and India.
At the soul of DEP is a passion to transform the product development process associated with vehicle and powertrain systems. Knowledge together with partnerships across various global automotive OEMs has led to MeshWorks, DEP’s proprietary CAE platform, which rapidly reduces the development time of products across industries. Products like IC Sensor and processes like 3G+ Optimization, MDO etc., coupled with proactive development & enhancements into electric & alternative energy fields assisted DEP’s robustness in the electric vehicle arena leading E-Powertrain technology.
Image Caption : Radha Krishnan, Founder & President at DEP announcing the launch of MeshWorks 2020
