Recognizing the colossal need to make commute cleaner and sustainable, Tirupur based automobile company ‘CK Motors’ is all set to unveil its electric scooters and electric bicycles in India.



CK Motors is the Joint Manufacturing Partner of ‘Pure EV’, which has been incubated out of IIT-Hyderabad. Pure EV currently has its manufacturing facilities at Hyderabad and CK Motors is setting up full-fledged manufacturing unit operational at Coimbatore in a couple of months.



Strongly believing in the principles of modern technology, Pure EV Electric Two wheelers are fitted with duly patented Lithium-ion battery, designed in IIT-H for superior quality and a user-friendly experience.



CK Motors aims to take a major leap forward in power assisted riding with an exciting range of product line. Their current offerings include wide range of products listed below with comfortable and steady riding experience.



E Bicycles with range 50 Km/Charge:- Model – Egnite and Etron plus Electric Moped ,Speed 35 km/hr with range 60 km/charge :- Model – Etrance E Scooter ,Speed 35 km/hr with range 85 km/charge :- Model – E Pluto Electric Scooter, Speed 65 km/hr with range 116 Km/Charge :- Model – E Pluto(7G)

All set to redefine the two-wheeler industry, all products have been designed to flawlessly match the requirements of the Indian roads, sail through the traffic with ease and offer nothing less of absolute perfection.

Heading for further impressive growth, CK Motors will soon launch Electric Commercial 3-Wheeler and 4-wheeler, which is currently under testing.



CK Motors – Pure EV will launch its 1st Experience Centre in Chennai situated at Plot.No.28/29, OMR, Kotivakkam, Chennai 41 dated 23.02.2020 between 9:30 am to 10: 30 am.

The renowned scientist of Chandrayaan-1 & Mangalyaan, Director (Rtd) ISRO Bangalore & Vice President, Tamilnadu State Council for Science & Technology, Padma Shri “Dr. MYLSWAMY ANNADURAI” has given his consent to Inaugurate this experience center.



The sales of these electric two wheelers and Patented Lithium Batteries will first commence in Chennai and Hyderabad, and soon expand to the other parts of the country.

The Central Marketing and Service Offices are located at Chennai with team of trained engineers to provide door step service across south India.



With a vision to help every household in India have access to sustainable mobility, CK Motors aspire to come forward for the greater good of the environment, with comfortable and convenient rides that are affordable and yet Stylish.



With a hope of a better future in mobility, CK Motors wishes to fulfill the dream of the 1.3 Billion Fellow Indians.



“May your Every Ride be Greener, Safer and Better.”



Website:- http://www.ckmotors.in