​Telematics Wire is organising the fifth edition of the biggest Connected Vehicle show on 3, 4& 5March 2020, at Radisson Blu. The international conference and exhibition will have participation of more than 1200 registered delegates, 80 exhibitors, and 60 speakers. Vehicle displays and the exhibition will be open to visitors. There will be 10 sessions discussing the pressing issues and the future of the automotive industry, i.e., connected, autonomous, smart, shared & electric mobility.

India is a fast-emerging market for connected vehicle business along with vehicle telematics which is developing quite promisingly in the country. Telematics-enabled mobility is the key to the implementation of Intelligent Transportation System, which is expected to drive the future of connected transportation. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has taken laudable initiatives regarding road safety to reduce road accidents. Government policies encouraging and mandating the provision of a certified vehicle location tracking device and one or more emergency buttons in public transport vehicles is likely to enhance safety and security. As the ministry is also planning to make ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) a mandatory feature in the upcoming vehicles by early 2022, the time has come for the industry to step up and support the government to incorporate these technologies in the ITS infrastructure.

“Over the next few years, we will see many applications and services based on ‘Connected Vehicle’. Also, the automotive & transportation industry will see huge investment in cyber security, blockchain, data analytics and AI/ML. All this call for continued deliberations amongst the subject matter experts and interest groups on Connected Vehicle platform,” said Maneesh Prasad, CEO, Telematics Wire.

His Excellency, Brendan Ward, the Ambassador of Ireland to India said, “The technology sector in Ireland is leading the mobility revolution, be it disruptive technologies, hardware and/or data services that support autonomous, connected, electric and shared technologies. Through our participation in the CV2020 conference, we aim to reach out to the Auto industry to showcase the Irish technology ecosystem and share all the latest developments in the sector, while welcoming Indian companies to visit Ireland to witness the ecosystem themselves.”

Topics such as Intelligent Connectivity, ADAS Adoption & Exploring Vehicle Autonomy, Simulation & Testing, Emerging Technologies like AI, ML, Blockchain, Speech & Voice Recognition, Intelligent Cloud & Data Management, M2M & IoT Solutions in Smart City Mobility, Connected Vehicle Cyber Security and Automotive Telematics are just a few among many of the hot topics that will give the audience an insight into the future of vehicles. Utmost care has been taken in choosing the topics that are relevant to the present times and will help in coming out with the solutions to make the future more connected and sustainable.

“With an aim to create a highly interactive, knowledge-sharing and networking platform for the connected and autonomous vehicle ecosystem, Connected Vehicle 2020 will drive new business opportunities and foster innovation,” further added by Maneesh Prasad.

Industry experts from Maruti Suzuki, Daimler, Groupe PSA, Tata Motors, Ford Motor Company, Mahindra Electric, Volvo Group, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, Piaggio Vehicles, Mercedes-Benz, VE Commercial Vehicles, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra and Mahindra, Renault-Nissan, Eicher Motors, Hyundai, and Royal Enfield, among others are some of the leading automobile manufacturers participating in the three-day conference and exhibition.

Thomas Fricke, Managing Director, Daimler Buses India said, “As a global market leader, Daimler Buses drives innovative solutions for its customers. India provides a perfect framework for connected mobility solutions. Thus, here in India, we have now with BS VI, the chance to bring an intelligent Passenger-Transport-Ecosystem to the customers, which enables Fleet Operators and Customers to ride with our Buses unconditionally. Our BusConnect app for passengers enables them to live track their bus and get alerts as it reaches their boarding location. Our BusConnect portal helps fleet owners to manage their fleet more efficiently and reap better profits. We are happy to have the chance to explain this cutting-edge technology at Connected Vehicle 2020.”

“I would like to thank Telematics Wire for organizing ‘Connected Vehicle 2020’ which brings the connected vehicles industry closer to the stakeholders and gives an opportunity to showcase the emerging technologies in the connected vehicle space. At Piaggio, we believe in providing path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to our customers. Taking forward the same philosophy, we have recently launched Ape’ Electrik brand, under which, we are developing both Swappable & Fixed Battery technology solutions to serve the varied needs of the customer,” said Diego Graffi, MD & CEO, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

Connected Vehicle 2020 has already confirmed the attendance of sponsors such as SecureThings, MSC Software Corporation (Part of Hexagon), Elektrobit, Tata Communications, Aptiv, Wind River, MathWorks, Western Digital, Intel, Zilogic Systems, IDA Ireland, SBD Automotive, ESCRYPT, Infineon Technologies, Escort Monitoring Systems, LitePoint, Umlaut, Continental, Trak N Tell and Omnicomm. In order to bring together all the major stakeholders, domain experts, thought leaders, government officials, and industry professionals, Connected Vehicle 2020 has opened registration for Visitors. Those interested automotive enthusiasts can visit the conference website at www.CV2020.in and register online to book their seats.