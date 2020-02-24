Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., India’s largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, was named among India’s top 50 “The Extraordinaire” brands at the fifth edition of the NexBrands Brand Vision Summit 2019-20, on Thursday, 20 February, at the ITC Maratha in Mumbai. Ajay Kumar Dixit, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., received the award on behalf of the company from Shri Anurag Thakur, Hon’ble Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Government of India, who was chief guest at the awards ceremony.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Resources Limited, said, “Cairn, as brand and company both, is a valuable asset in the Vedanta fold and we are proud to receive this award as a recognition of its performance, and the values it stands for.”

“We are delighted to receive this recognition for Cairn at the Brand Vision Summit and share the stage with leaders from other industry sectors. The recognition speaks to how Cairn has trailblazed its way to being India’s largest private oil producer in a short time through technology and digitalisation, along with a keen focus on the health, safety, sustainability, and quality of operations, all of which make us a brand “extraordinaire,” Ajay added.

The selection criteria was based on a “3i” method, focusing on Innovation, Impact, and Imagery. A list of 1,000 companies was derived through secondary research. Further, brands and companies were scrutinized based on nine sub-parameters and ranked. All the companies/brands selected were segregated under three categories – Legends, Masters, and Forerunners, of which the final list of Extraordinaire brands from MNCs, National and Regional sectors was selected for the year 2019-20.

At present, Cairn contributes to approximately a quarter of India’s domestic crude production, with a vision to take it to 50 percent. Cairn is at the cusp of a transformation, having grown from 5 to 58 blocks, and ~6,000 to ~65,000 sq km of exploration acreage over the last year, catapulting it to become one of the largest exploration companies around the world.

This is the latest among a flurry of recognitions the company has received this year including the FIPI Digitally Advanced Company of the Year award in December 2019, and the Leadership Excellence Award for Ajay Kumar Dixit, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., in November 2019.

NexBrands Inc is a brand strategy consultancy headquartered in Gurgaon, established in the year 2013, the company has seen an annual growth of close to 100% from its establishment and has worked with the most prestigious clients across industries pan-India. Their work is spread across various domains of marketing and brand creation ranging from corporate strategy, brand building and engagement, creative studio, event management, celebrity association, intellectual properties and in-film associations.

About Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India’s domestic crude oil production. It has a world-class resource base, with a current interest in 58 blocks in India, including the 41 blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round I auction, five blocks each under Round II and Round III, and two awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Round-II. In 2004, Cairn made the largest onshore discovery in more than two decades in India at Mangala, Rajasthan. In its operations of 20 years, Cairn has opened four frontier basins with numerous discoveries, 38 in Rajasthan alone.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world’s leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing to India’s growth story, currently contributing 1 percent of India’s GDP. The company is among the top private sector contributors to the exchequer with the highest ever contribution of INR 42,560 Crore in FY 2019.

Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company has been conferred the CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.cairnindia.com/www.vedantalimited.com

