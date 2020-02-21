Würfel – India’s biggest modular kitchen and wardrobe brand associated with the world renowned British celebrity chef, Marco Pierre White at Delhi. Marco is an Australian MasterChef judge, an entrepreneur and the youngest awardee for 3 Michelin stars and was spotted cooking in the exquisite Würfel Sicis all glass kitchen created exclusively for this event. This beautiful kitchen exhibits rare elegance through the magic of glass brought about by timeless gems and Vetrite Gem Glass finish, which comes all the way from Italy.



The culinary event took place at DLF Saket and was host to renowned chefs from India and abroad. There was an award ceremony that recognized restaurants serving the best food in India. The event was attended by top chefs, eminent personalities from the food industry, social media influencers, food bloggers, media houses, budding chefs and many more. The highlight of the event was MasterChef Marco Pierre White cooking and hosting his masterclasses in the Würfel Sicis all glass kitchen. Marco cooked Risotto in his signature style.



At the event, CEO and Co-Founder, Mr. Khanindra Barman spoke about kitchens in India and here’s what he had to say, “We are extremely happy to have Marco Pierre White cook in our exclusive Würfel Pulse series all glass kitchen. It was lovely to get in conversation with Marco and take his views about kitchens from the perspective of a professional chef.



At Würfel it's not just about selling kitchens but delivering kitchens that are smart, beautiful and well equipped to suit Indian homes. We handpick the best from Europe and offer it at great pricing with a vision to equip every home in India with a European kitchen. We have always innovated and our drive to deliver the best will persist.”



Würfel Küche is a premium modular kitchen and wardrobe brand that has completely remodelled the concept of conventional kitchens in India. Würfel offers premium European products with a luxurious world-class experience. The secret behind this success is its superior standards in quality, design, manufacturing, installation and servicing and with a promise to always assure the best price for quality. Kitchens at Würfel start at Rs.3 Lakhs & Wardrobes at Rs.75000. Complete 2BHK home interiors start at Rs.6 Lakhs.



https://www.wurfel.in

About the brand – Würfel



With 33 showrooms across India. Würfel was awarded the Best Modular Kitchen brand by Times Business Awards, twice in a row in 2018 & 2019. The India Kitchen Congress also awarded Würfel the Most Innovative Kitchen Award. Würfel aims to provide home interiors that are stylish and promote healthy living for the family.

From kitchens to complete home interior solutions, Würfel is an all-inclusive home interior brand. All elements are carefully and thoughtfully handpicked from different parts of Europe, processed through top-of-the-line European machinery, to deliver customized European products for Indian homes.

Würfel caters to homeowners, real estate property builders, designers, architects and anyone looking for kitchens and home interiors.