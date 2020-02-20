PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India is set to host the weekend special edition of the Kids’ Day Out Festival on 22nd and 23rd February’20. The festival, specially curated for children will screen the film, “Minions (2015)” across 11 PVR properties in seven cities at PVR Playhouse, a unique kid’s auditorium concept for the young movie enthusiasts and their parents. The festival will run across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Surat, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Amritsar.

Making the weekend exciting and memorable for the tiny tots, PVR’s monthly initiative is designed to cater to its youngest patrons and pamper them at PVR Playhouse. PVR Playhouse is India’s first Kid’s auditorium introduced by PVR Cinemas with colorful seating and a special F&B menu aligned to the liking of children. Furthermore, to ensure a safe as well as comfortable environment for children even while the movie is playing, the lights are kept on at a very low beam in the theatre. To further enhance their engagement while inside the auditorium, a full-fledged slide is installed for the children to enjoy.

Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas said, “Children form a niche, but an integral part of our customer base. With the growth of mobile usage and an increasing dependency on technology for entertainment; children today have clearer preferences in terms of what they enjoy. At PVR we constantly strive to create opportunities for our youngest set of audience to experience our unique offerings.”

He further added, “With more animated and child-centric films getting released y-o-y, Kids’ Day Out Film Festival offers a perfect opportunity for families with children to have a fun outing at PVR Cinemas. We are certain that the weekend edition of our highly popular property, ‘Kids’ Day Out Film Festival’ will receive an overwhelming response across cities.”

The experience will be made enthralling and engaging with surprise visits of toon characters, fun activities, and a chance to win exciting gifts / merchandise.

MOVIE SCHEDULE



CINEMA NAME CITY MOVIE NAME TIMINGS PVR VEGAS MALL DWARKA DELHI / NCR MINIONS(2D) (English) 12:50 PM 8:00 PM PVR LOGIX SUPERPLEX DELHI / NCR MINIONS(2D) (English) 11:05 AM 8:30 PM PVR ECX DLF MALL OF INDIA DELHI / NCR MINIONS(2D) (English) 11:40 AM 6:20 PM PVR SCT CITY CENTER AMRITSAR MINIONS(2D) (English) 1:00 PM 5:50 PM PVR Forum BENGALURU MINIONS -2D (ENGLISH) 10.00 AM 6.35 PM PVR Phoenix Market City BENGALURU MINIONS -2D (ENGLISH) 4.45 PM PVR Vega Mall City BENGALURU MINIONS -2D (ENGLISH) 11.15 AM PVR ICON OBEROI MALL, GOREGAON MUMBAI MINIONS (2D) 12.30 PM 2.45 PM PVR RAHUL RAJ SURAT MINIONS (2D) 2.00 PM 7.15 PM PVR NEXT GALLERIA, PANJAGUTTA HYDERABAD MINIONS (2D ) 12.50 PM 5.20 PM PVR EAST COAST ROAD CHENNAI MINIONS 2D 1.30 PM 6.30 PM



About PVR Limited

PVR is the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India. Since its inception in 1997, the brand has redefined the way entertainment is perceived in the country. PVR currently operates a cinema circuit comprising of 825 screens at 173 properties in 71 cities (India and Sri Lanka), serving 100 million patrons annually. While the total screen tally of the company stands at 825; PVR offers an array of formats with premium screen category, which stands at 4 screens of Director’s Cut, 37 screens of Gold Class, 09 of IMAX, 17 of 4DX, 08 of P[XL], 12 of Playhouse and 01 of PVR Onyx across the country.



