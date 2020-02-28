Underlining the advancements that it is driving in the Indian real estate space, Candor TechSpace, managed by Brookfield Properties, has bagged four awards across multiple categories at the recently-concluded ET Now Global Real Estate Congress Awards 2020. At the prestigious industry event, Candor TechSpace was named the ‘Best IT Park Project of the Year’ while Brookfield Properties bagged the ‘Developer of the Year’, ‘Corporate Real Estate (CRE) of the Year’ and ‘Digital Campaign for the year’ awards.

Brookfield Properties won the ‘Developer of the year’ award for establishing and maintaining its position as an industry leader in the commercial real estate space in India. On the back of its excellent growth trajectory, the brand has grown extensively year-on-year while staying at the forefront of facilitating unmatched product offerings to its customers. All such achievements make it a popular name among its competitors, positioning Brookfield as one of the largest global players.

The leading alternative asset manager was also honoured by the Corporate Real Estate Award for its impressive PAN-India and global presence, with a 22MSF operating area coupled with an additional 8MSF near term completions. With a proven development track record in India with 7.5 million SF delivered since 2015 followed by other achievements including long-standing client relationships, operational excellence, and extra-ordinary product offerings, Brookfield Properties stands tall in the commercial real estate space.

The company was also recognized for its unique and creative campaign initiative for driving awareness around disability inclusion across India and thus won the ‘Innovative Digital Campaign of the Year’ award. Brookfield Properties has recently joined ‘The Valuable 500’, a global campaign that strives to ensure businesses recognize the importance of the world’s one billion people with disabilities (PWDs). Through this initiative, the brand has not only added disability inclusion to its board agenda, but has also reaffirmed its commitment to creating awareness around this crucial topic by running innovative campaigns and transforming all its buildings into universally-accessible campuses.

Meanwhile, awarded the ‘Best IT Park Project of the Year’ for its premier IT/ITES/SEZ Campus in Gurugram’s Sector 21 CBD micro-market, the honour attributes Candor’s two-pronged mission of adding life to the everyday existence of its users – occupiers, and employees. From an easily accessible location to pedestrian-friendly green buildings, from unique breakout zones to strong employee engagement, from unmatched design thinking to digitally-connected and hassle-free employee transportation facilities, all these ultra-modern features make the project one of the most sought-after destinations in town.

The wins mark a major milestone for both Candor TechSpace and Brookfield Properties, highlighting the impact made by their differentiated value proposition of placemaking, creating universally-accessible workplaces, enabling green mobility, and building cutting-edge digitally-driven infrastructure.

Speaking on the impressive wins, Mr. Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO-India Office Business, Brookfield Properties said, “We are delighted to receive the recognition at the prestigious ET Now Global Real Estate Congress Awards 2020. I congratulate the team on this achievement which is the outcome of sheer diligence and dedication that they displayed in their respective domains, without compromising on quality and deadlines. Going forward, we will continue to introduce innovation at every step of our operations and strive to offer next level of workspace experience as industry leaders.”

The annual ET Now Global Real Estate Congress Awards 2020 is one of the most prestigious awards for real estate players in the country. Brookfield Properties is one of the most promising global brands in India, known for offering unique IT/ITES workspace solutions with the best-in-class facilities and has established itself as the best in the industry through its commendable projects and services.

About Candor TechSpace

Candor TechSpace managed by Brookfield properties in India is the most promising brand offering IT/ITES workspace solutions. Candor TechSpace provides state-of-the-art and Built-to-suit office spaces at prime locations across the country, with five assets in its portfolio in Gurgaon, Noida, and Kolkata. Currently occupying a footprint of 13.87 million sq ft, the company aims to reach a total potential of 20.7 million sq ft. Candor TechSpace is committed to creating workplace solutions keeping people at the Centre. IGBC Platinum LEED certifications for operational buildings, universal accessibility, indoor air quality management systems, shared mobility solutions, thematic landscaping with art installations are some of the key innovative solutions that Candor TechSpace focusses on. www.candortechspace.com



About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company that provides industry-leading portfolio management and development capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management — a global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management.



Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. We also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enable us to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability – benefiting not only our tenants, residents and business partners, but also the communities in which we operate.

For more information about our approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, please visit brookfieldproperties.com.