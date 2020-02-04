Niine
Bid adieu to shaming of periods, or hiding and slipping pads to the washroom for women, as Niine in breaking more barriers and it isn’t surprising to see it go international with its #letstalkperiods message and strong presence at New Zealand Grounds at T-20 match series where we saw a pad print right on cricket grounds, after supporting West Indies Cricket tour in 2019. Niine believes Period talk should not be restricted to women alone if we want to break the stigma around this normal and healthy biological process. Unless we embrace it as something very normal and obvious, in every aspect and facet of our life- taboos and barriers, or shame and embarrassment are bound to remain. Making Niine visible during cricket was a conscious choice and step in this direction.
Niine is driving social acceptability to free women from menstrual shackles; a monthly happening doesn't need to be hidden. While periods are not something we want to flaunt about, the extreme embarrassment that women face requires measures that will ensure families feel comfortable seeing napkins or talking about periods anywhere and we see a gradual but definite social change. Seeing napkins or #letstalkperiods, subconsciously men and women over time should be accepted is as a natural phenomenon and rid them of any embarrassment.
Going a step further with a father-daughter talk on mensuration Niine launched a film ad advertisement where Manav Gohil played a father overcoming embarrassment to initiate period talk with his daughter.
The brand has rapidly spread its wings across India and is now available in most states, and of course all online platforms for ease of purchase.
Jasmine Vasudeva, Marketing Manager Shudh Plus Hygiene Products,
|Image Caption : Niine breaking period barriers with Akshay Kumar and now crossing borders on international cricket grounds T-20
