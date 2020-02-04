Bid adieu to shaming of periods, or hiding and slipping pads to the washroom for women, as Niine in breaking more barriers and it isn’t surprising to see it go international with its #letstalkperiods message and strong presence at New Zealand Grounds at T-20 match series where we saw a pad print right on cricket grounds, after supporting West Indies Cricket tour in 2019. Niine believes Period talk should not be restricted to women alone if we want to break the stigma around this normal and healthy biological process. Unless we embrace it as something very normal and obvious, in every aspect and facet of our life- taboos and barriers, or shame and embarrassment are bound to remain. Making Niine visible during cricket was a conscious choice and step in this direction.

Niine is driving social acceptability to free women from menstrual shackles; a monthly happening doesn't need to be hidden. While periods are not something we want to flaunt about, the extreme embarrassment that women face requires measures that will ensure families feel comfortable seeing napkins or talking about periods anywhere and we see a gradual but definite social change. Seeing napkins or #letstalkperiods, subconsciously men and women over time should be accepted is as a natural phenomenon and rid them of any embarrassment.



Niine’s approach has always been that of social marketing and addresses the country’s need for awareness and adoption of safe menstrual hygiene practice to drive menstrual awareness and break barriers. It was led by actor Akshay Kumar in Lucknow, with 531 cities in India joining the cause .“Run4Niine” brought together both genders, across all ages, backgrounds and of all abilities to run, walk, jog and wheel across pan India cities, and help break the silence associated with menstruation, on 8th March 2019.



Niine had earlier launched a path-breaking campaign video on Raksha Bandhan, wherein brothers empower their sisters by guarding them against the taboos of menstruation, with the tagline: Manao #SurakshaBandhan with Niine. It encourages brothers to give the gift of menstrual health, hygiene and dignity to their sisters.

Going a step further with a father-daughter talk on mensuration Niine launched a film ad advertisement where Manav Gohil played a father overcoming embarrassment to initiate period talk with his daughter.



That said, Niine is a lot more than a challenger brand, trying to bring about a social change. The brand stands for affordable quality and an offering that addresses the much needed issue of safe disposal of used napkins in India. Each Niine pad comes with a biodegradable disposal bag that can be sealed before disposal for safe and odour free disposal. Its latest offering Naturally soft, sets a new benchmark for comfort and softness for women using napkins during periods.

The brand has rapidly spread its wings across India and is now available in most states, and of course all online platforms for ease of purchase.