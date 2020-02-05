BalleBaazi.com, the leading names in the world of fantasy gaming has announced its collaboration with FantasyArena.in, India's most loved YouTube channel for Fantasy Sports Analysis to introduce surprise special giveaways for the gamers. With this partnership, the gaming enthusiasts will get a chance to claim gadget giveaway being offered to the winners on the platform.



This move comes ahead of India V/S New Zealand 2nd ODI scheduled on 8th February 2020, with an aim to enhance the gaming experience of the players and enable them to make the most of their cricketing knowledge and skills.



Commenting upon the collaboration, Mr Saurabh Chopra, CEO BalleBaazi.com said, “At BalleBaazi.com we continuously innovate in order to offer the best of everything to our audience and with this partnership we are taking a step ahead towards achieving the same. We are extremely grateful to Fantasy Arena.com for joining hands with us and are confident that this move will certainly benefit our patrons thereby enhancing their experience on the platform.”



Mr Mayank Kumar Nigam , Founder FantasyArena.in, further added, “We are extremely delighted to collaborate with BalleBaazi.com and are confident that this partnership will surely give an enhanced gaming experience to the players on the platform.”



The list of gadgets to be given away includes Samsung M30, Redmi Note 8, Realme C2 and Noise Colorfit Pro 2. The talented players can be a part of this and claim their prize by showcasing their consummate talent and skills on the platform.

About BalleBaazi.com



BalleBaazi is India’s fastest growing and most trusted fantasy cricket app. Cricket fans who have immense knowledge of the game can exhibit their team building skills on BalleBaazi.com.