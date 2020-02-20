Ballantine’s has joined hands with TED to bring to life the 11th edition of TEDxGateway, a one of a kind platform for thinkers and pathbreakers. Ballantine’s as a brand is an undisputed challenger of the stereotype. Unswayed by trends, it has been the hallmark of resolute will since 1827. Unlike any other, its spirit of undying passion resonates with the new corporate tribe who have been bold with their decisions, stayed true to their passions and do not yield to the glitches their atypical world throws at them.

With TEDxGateway the idea remains to inspire and develop such values in more individuals and instill the Ballantine’s way of life. With the theme of the event being ‘Ideas worth Spreading’, the speakers will narrate their stories to inspire and motivate the 5500+ attendees gracing the event.

This year’s TEDxGateway would provide a stage to more than twenty intellectuals from various fields that includes the likes of Richard Bona and Bruce Friedrich among others who have stayed true to their passion against all odds to carve out a nice for themselves. This exhilarating lineup is set to stimulate the audience with their extraordinary zeal and enthralling stories.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India says, “Innovation and inventions have always ridden on the backs of the undone. And an unorthodox way of seeing. A belief celebrated by both Ballantine’s and TEDxGateway. Ballantine’s raises a toast to those who’ve walked the untrodden and stayed true to the spirit of the unconventional. It couldn’t be a more perfect association.”

Commenting on TEDxGateway Feb 2020, Yashraj Akashi, Senior Ambassador and Curator, TEDxGateway in India said, “Both Ballantine’s and TEDx are bringing Pathbreakers into limelight. People with great sense of self belief and self worth. Undistracted by the naysayers. They stay true to what they believe in. These are people who take setbacks as stepping stones for greater success. They are outliers, they have an eternal hunger for the unseen and the unknown.

Setting foot into the 11th edition, we are confident that this year TEDxGateway will further strengthen its connect with its audiences and setting a benchmark for years to come,” he added.

Started in 2010, TEDxGateway is an independently organized TED event that aims to encourage out of the box thinking in various fields. The event is scheduled for 23rd February 2020 at the DOME @ NSCI Mumbai.

About Ballantine’s:

Ballantine’s is Europe's No.1 Scotch whisky and also No.2 worldwide (*IWSR volume 2017). Now, Ballantine's proposes the most comprehensive range of quality aged blended Scotch whiskies available anywhere in the world, and you’ll find it across the globe. These whiskies have always been of superlative quality and are extremely versatile, with that in mind, Ballantine’s urges you to stay true to your own taste, because the best way to drink Ballantine’s is exactly the way you like it.

About Pernod Ricard:

Pernod Ricard is the world’s no. 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of € 8,682 million in FY16. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin & Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin and Malibu, Mumm and Perrier- Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of 18,500 people and operates through a decentralized organisation, with 6 “Brand Companies” and 85 “Market Companies” established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard’s strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.