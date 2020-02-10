Five hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare group were recognised with the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) Awards 2020, which recently concluded in Bengaluru. The annual award by AHPI recognizes and celebrates the excellence achieved by healthcare organizations across various fields.



Aster Medcity– Kochi, Kerala was conferred with the ‘Excellence in Community Engagement’ and ‘Best Place to Work For’ awards. Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru won the ‘Nursing Excellence Award’ while Medcare Women and Children Hospital-Dubai received the ‘Nursing Excellence Award’ in the overseas segment. Medcare Hospital-Dubai was awarded for being the ‘Green Hospital’ in the overseas segment. Aster MIMS Hospital- Calicut, Kerala won the award in the ‘Best Place to Work For’ in the regional segment.



Commenting on the achievement, Founder Chairman and MD of Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Azad Moopen said, “We are honoured to be recognized with the prestigious AHPI Awards for our institutions for consecutive years. We relentlessly strive in our journey for quality healthcare and recognitions like AHPI Awards renews our commitment to strive more. We hope to set new benchmarks in Clinical Excellence and Service Excellence, in our pursuit to become one of the best healthcare providers in the region.”



Dr. Harish Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Aster India said, “We’d like to thank our patients, employees and stakeholders for trusting us. We are delighted to have won in the significant categories of community engagement, quality and nursing. It is a proud moment for us as we stand by the Aster promise: We’ll treat you well and continue to offer the best in healthcare to our patients across geographies.”



Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest networks of healthcare service providers in GCC and an emerging player in India. The group is currently the third largest healthcare company in India.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 25 hospitals, 116 clinics and 238 pharmacies. These are manned by our 20,500+ workforce (including approx. 1250 doctors on fee for service basis) from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

