Aster DM Healthcare
|
Five hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare group were recognised with the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) Awards 2020, which recently concluded in Bengaluru. The annual award by AHPI recognizes and celebrates the excellence achieved by healthcare organizations across various fields.
Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 25 hospitals, 116 clinics and 238 pharmacies. These are manned by our 20,500+ workforce (including approx. 1250 doctors on fee for service basis) from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.
DISCLAIMER:
Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Aster DM Healthcare will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
|
Lavanya Mandal, Head of PR and Internal Communications Aster DM Healthcare,
|
Bejoy Changarath, Assistant General Manager – Media Relations & PR Aster DM Healthcare, ,+91-8089091919 ,+971 524073559 , bejoy.changarath@asterdmhealthcare.com
|Image Caption : AHPI Award recipients from Aster Medcity Hospital – Kochi, Aster CMI Hospital- Bengaluru, Medcare Women and Children Hospital-Dubai, Medcare Hospital-Dubai and Aster MIMS Hospital- Calicut with Dr. Harish Pillai- CEO, Aster India
|click for high-res image