The global healthcare service provider Aster DM Healthcare announced that the UAE government has allowed 100% legal ownership of its business in Dubai. Earlier, as per UAE law requirements, nationals of the UAE were required to be the legal/registered owners of the UAE companies and the foreign investors were allowed to hold upto 49%. With the recent development, the Government of UAE granted approval of 100% ownership to foreign companies in approved sectors. Subsequently, the Government of UAE released the list of sectors which could hold 100% foreign ownership, in which the Healthcare sector was also included.
Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our hospitals, and clinics. We have over 20,000 plus dedicated employees across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.
