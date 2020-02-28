ACREX India 2020
|
South Asia’s largest exhibition on HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning) Industry; ACREX India 2020, organized by Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) and produced by NürnbergMesse India begins today at India Expo Mart Limited, Greater Noida. The 3-day mega show was inaugurated by the officials of ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning) with a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony which was followed by officials watering plants at the venue to promote the vision of shudh vaayu (clean air). The 21st edition of the pioneer exhibition which focuses on indoor air quality, sustainable buildings and HVAC technology will witness worldwide involvement of exhibitors and visitors from over 25 countries including Belgium, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, The Netherlands, UAE, UK, Ukraine and USA.
“As we showcase this exhibit to architects, builders, home-owners and policy makers in the government sector, we can help improve the lives and health of our fellow citizens by advocating for formulation of suitable policies and guidelines. The special SVDA Live Experience Centre is an exclusive show-and-tell form of exhibit. A power-packed delegation of international association heads during ACREX India 2020 the largest international exhibitor presence to date will ensure that India and ACREX India is aggressively promoted internationally,” says Sushil K. Choudhury, Chairman ACREX India 2020.
Commenting on the opportunities that ACREX India offers, Ms. Sonia Prashar, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India quoted, “The Indian HVAC &R market is quickly racing to surpass the USD 6 Billion mark in the next five years making it imperative for every manufacturer in the international market to vie for a space in the Indian sub-continent. ACREX India 2020 creates a valuable platform for all connected to the HVAC & R industry to reach relevant stakeholders and decision makers.”
“We at Sanhua believe in getting involved deeper into the research and development of our respective business to create the best technologies for our industry. Virtually all of the world's leading HVAC manufacturers rely on Sanhua components for innovation, reliability and performance. Sanhua will continue to lead the way in advanced technology solutions for HVAC&R industries across the world & would continue to invest & bring more valued products for the India market. Sanhua holds a time-hallowed relationship with Acrex & are ecstatic to continue as Curtain Raiser partner for Acrex 2020 as well,” said Mr. Saurabh Bhanot, Country Head, Sanhua India.
With mounting numbers of tall buildings, shopping malls/centres, hypermarkets and smart city development in the nation is credited for the expanding Indian HVAC market which is likely to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2024. Growing infrastructure-based developments, technological advancements & increasing tourism activities, extreme climatic conditions, rising disposable income, growing construction activities in both commercial and residential sectors, medical tourism and expanding IT & ITeS sector, coupled with various government initiatives aimed at improving energy efficiency are some of the other major factors expected to aid this surge.
About ISHRAE
The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), founded in 1981 at New Delhi by a group of eminent HVAC&R professionals, has over 12,000 HVAC&R professionals as members and 7,500 student-members. Operating from 41 Chapters & sub chapters across the country with its headquarters in Delhi, ISHRAE is led by a team of elected officers, working on a voluntary basis, and collectively called the Board of Governors.
Website: www.ishrae.in
About NürnbergMesse Group
NürnbergMesse is one of the 15 largest exhibition companies in the world. The portfolio covers 120 national and international exhibitions and congresses and approx. 40 sponsored pavilions at the Nuremberg location and worldwide. Every year, around 30,000 exhibitors (international share: 41%) and 1.4 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 24%) participate in the own, partner and guest events of the NürnbergMesse Group, which is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, Greece and India. The group also has a network of about 50 representatives operating in over 100 countries.
Website: www.nuernbergmesse.de, www.nm-india.com
|
Vishal Shukla,