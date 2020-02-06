Bajaj Finance Ltd.
According to a recent study, the personal loan market in India is set to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2024. Further, the RBI cut its lending rate by 5 times in 2019, bringing it to 5.15%, the lowest figure since March 2010. This revision may make personal loans more affordable and easier to access.
A credit score is a numerical measure of your creditworthiness and a score of 750 or more is deemed ideal. An excellent score speaks of your ability to repay debt on time and is indicative of a spotless repayment track record. Both these are crucial in the context of personal loan eligibility as this loan is an unsecured form of credit. You can build your score by paying current EMIs and credit card bills diligently and limiting your credit utilisation ratio.
Alongside your credit score, lenders check your debt-to-income ratio as this indicates how easily you will be able to pay personal loan EMIs. Your DTI ratio is as important as your credit score and to enjoy quick loan processing, lenders often set 40% as a limit. To better this ratio, you can apply for a personal loan after clearing a portion of your existing debt or indicate additional sources of income when you apply.
To check eligibility for a personal loan, simply use your lender’s personal loan eligibility calculator when planning to borrow to meet your goals. By entering your monthly income and expenses, you’ll know just how much you can borrow. Applying for the right loan amount can get you faster approval on your application.
Once you pick a lender who offers sufficient funding, ensure that you check the personal loan eligibility criteria listed. These criteria centre around your age, employment, and income and meeting them is crucial to obtain a personal loan in India. To prove your eligibility, keep the required documentation at hand.
Lenders also consider your current employment and job stability to approve your personal loan. If you have changed jobs too frequently in the past or are not employed with a private or public company or MNC, then your application may not make the cut. By ensuring that you have a steady income and can prove this with salary slips, you can increase your chances of approval for a personal loan. Meeting the minimum income criteria based on your city of residence as per your lender’s eligibility criteria is also a must.
Lenders like Bajaj Finserv allow you to space out repayment over a maximum of 60 months. The personal loan calculator helps you compute your EMIs and choose an appropriate tenor. When doing so, remember that long tenors are preferable as they allow easier repayment, owing to smaller EMIs. However, a shorter tenor means your total interest outgo is lower. So, by picking the right tenor, you can plan better repayment, which is also something that the lender will investigate when approving your application.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
