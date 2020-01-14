WIPRO

IT Services Revenue for the quarter grew by 2.2% QoQ

IT Services Operating Margin at 18.4% ​

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2019: Gross Revenue was Rs 154.7 billion ($2.2 billion), an increase of 2.7% YoY

IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,094.8 million, a sequential growth of 2.2%

Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 1.8% QoQ

IT Services Operating Margin for the quarter was at 18.4%, an increase of 0.3% QoQ

Net Income for the quarter was Rs 24.6 billion ($344 million), a decrease of 2.2% YoY

EPS for the quarter was Rs 4.3 ($0.06) per share and grew 3.2% YoY

Wipro declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 ($0.014) per equity share/ADS

Performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2019

Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Managing Director said, “We have delivered a good quarter with secular growth across all business units, geographies and practices. We remain focused on deepening our customer relationships, converting our funnel and winning large deals.”



Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “We expanded operating margins by 0.3% aided by a favorable movement in the currency. Further, we generated strong operating cash flows led by disciplined execution at 124% of our Net Income.”

Outlook for the quarter ending March 31, 2020

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,095 million to $2,137 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 0.0% to 2.0%.



* Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.30, Euro/USD at 1.11, AUD/USD at 0.68, USD/INR at 71.28 and USD/CAD at 1.32



IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals globally as described below:

Wipro has secured a multi-year managed IT services contract from a leading airport in the Middle East wherein Wipro will leverage its strong domain expertise, digital transformation & innovation capabilities and integrated service delivery model to transform the airport’s IT operations

Wipro has won a large strategic deal from a leading European manufacturer of hi-tech components for the automotive industry to consolidate, standardize, and automate their IT operations globally. The engagement will drive operational excellence, enhance user experience and foster innovation. This will be done leveraging the hyper-automation capabilities of Wipro HOLMES™, Wipro’s global delivery model and strong domain & digital expertise

Wipro has been awarded a strategic multi-year cyber governance, cloud and infrastructure services transformation engagement by Olympus, a global medtech company headquartered in Japan

Wipro has won a multi-year managed services contract from a leading UK-headquartered construction company to run and transform their entire IT operations and enhance user experience

A multinational food and drink processing conglomerate has awarded its Platform and Cloud Services contract with Wipro to transform their operations and ensure next-generation service readiness

Digital & Cloud Application Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented deals as illustrated below:

Wipro has secured a contract from one of the largest US-based integrated healthcare delivery systems to bolster enterprise security and operations, leveraging Wipro’s Security Intelligence as a Service (SIaaS) managed services

A US-based healthcare company has awarded Wipro a contract to streamline their enterprise operations and deploy new technologies to enable rapid growth, leveraging Topcoder

A European start-up has awarded Wipro Digital a multi-year, multi-million-dollar strategic contract to develop and run a new-age payment and loyalty solution for the hospitality, travel and retail industry, leveraging Topcoder

Wipro has secured a strategic contract from a global supplier of semiconductors and infrastructure software products to accelerate their product development

A multinational financial services company has awarded Wipro Digital a contract to reimagine and redesign its investment platform

Analyst Accolades and Awards Wipro positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide, Gunjan Gupta et al., 25 Nov 2019

Wipro positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Business Process Outsourcing for AML and KYC 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US44398519, December 2019)

Wipro recognized as a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group in Enterprise Blockchain services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2020

Wipro recognized as a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group in Application Transformation Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2020

Wipro recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets – Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2020 Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.



IT Products IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.6 billion ($36.1 million 1 ).

). IT Products Segment Results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.14 billion ($1.96 million1).

India State Run Enterprises (ISRE) India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.8 billion ($25.9 million 1 ).

). India SRE Segment Results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.53 billion ($7.4 million1).

Please refer the table on page 8 for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. The tables on page 8 provide IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.



This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.



Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com

Quarterly Conference Call We will hold an earnings conference call today at 7:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time (8:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIPRO2010114.

About Wipro Limited Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.



Particulars Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March

31, 2019 Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Revenue IT Services BFSI 46,612 45,760 45,979 137,767 129,219 175,262 Health BU 19,799 18,981 19,241 57,651 55,793 75,081 CBU 25,443 23,530 22,875 71,339 65,646 89,313 ENU 19,553 18,888 18,996 56,873 54,202 72,830 TECH 18,584 19,148 19,104 56,392 58,189 76,591 MFG 12,450 11,886 11,981 35,672 34,945 46,496 COMM 8,565 8,368 8,480 25,387 24,394 32,680 Total of IT Services 151,006 146,561 146,656 441,081 422,388 568,253 IT Products 2,576 3,233 3,145 8,218 9,553 12,312 ISRE 1,847 2,069 1,713 6,059 6,757 8,544 Reconciling Items 3 (16) (8) (60) (17) (49) Total Revenue 155,432 151,847 151,506 455,298 438,681 589,060 Other operating Income IT Services – 50 – 749 2,798 4,344 Total Other Operating Income – 50 – 749 2,798 4,344 Segment Result IT Services BFSI 8,246 8,407 9,095 25,988 24,182 33,831 Health BU 3,186 2,863 1,973 8,978 6,698 8,638 CBU 4,725 3,952 5,291 12,183 12,112 16,828 ENU 3,130 3,084 3,613 8,410 4,294 7,081 TECH 3,256 3,624 4,177 10,406 12,885 15,916 MFG 2,385 2,439 2,391 6,916 6,065 8,327 COMM 1,444 1,044 1,578 4,006 3,411 4,396 Unallocated 1,360 1,044 976 3,124 1,981 3,142 Other Operating Income – 50 – 749 2,798 4,344 Total of IT Services 27,732 26,507 29,094 80,760 74,426 102,503 IT Products (140) 149 212 (398) (954) (1,047) ISRE (528) (177) (686) (1,341) (1,054) (1,829) Reconciling Items 169 256 48 320 172 283 Total 27,233 26,735 28,668 79,341 72,590 99,910 Finance Expense (1,844) (2,247) (1,627) (5,675) (4,845) (7,375) Finance and Other Income 5,370 6,857 5,362 19,174 15,695 22,923 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 34 (2) 7 16 (26) (43) Profit before tax 30,793 31,343 32,410 92,856 83,414 115,415 The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).



IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals.



The industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business unit (Health BU), Consumer Business unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.



IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.



India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by Government of India and/ or any State Governments



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($MN)



Three Months ended December 31, 2019 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,094.8 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ (9.1) Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,085.7

previous quarter exchange rates



Three Months ended December 31, 2019

IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,094.8

Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 8.4

Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,103.2

exchange rates of comparable period in previous year





