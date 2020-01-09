As you set your intentions for personal development in the New Year, why not pledge to make 2020 the year you work on your wealth too? Arguably, investing your money is one of the most efficient ways to do so, and herein lies your first task: picking an instrument. Based on your risk appetite, selecting one to invest in can be tricky, but a smart route to take is to choose a safe, high-yielding vehicle. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such offering, especially because it offers a competitive rate of interest and a flexible tenor too.



To know more, here are 4 reasons why Fixed Deposit offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, is a top investment option in 2020:



Earn exponentially with generous fixed deposit interest rates

A key factor that makes this FD worth investing in is that you enjoy some of the best interest rates in the market. As a new customer, you get interest up to 8.10%, while senior citizens get rates of up to 8.35% on FDs booked for at least 36 months, with interest payable at maturity. A rich yield over a tenor of 12 to 60 months can help you meet both your short- and long-term goals with ease. For a more detailed understanding of your potential earnings, consider the following tables.



New Customer



Initial deposit (in Rs.) Interest rate Tenor Interest earned (in Rs.) Maturity Amount (in Rs.) Growth of capital 5,00,000 8.10% 5 years 2,38,072 7,38,072 47.61% 15,00,000 8.10% 5 years 7,14,215 22,14,215 47.61% 20,00,000 8.10% 5 years 9,52,286 29,52,286 47.61%



Senior Citizen



Initial deposit (in Rs.) Interest rate Tenor Interest earned (in Rs.) Maturity Amount (in Rs.) Growth of capital 5,00,000 8.35% 5 years 2,46,646 7,46,646 49.33% 15,00,000 8.35% 5 years 7,39,937 22,39,937 49.33% 20,00,000 8.35% 5 years 9,86,583 29,86,583 49.33%



Invest with ease owing to the low minimum deposit value

With this FD, you don’t have to build a large corpus to begin investing. You can book an FD using just Rs.25,000 and start your journey right away. By investing as soon as possible, you can maximise your returns as you stay invested for longer. Over time, you can increase the principal amount for even better yields.



Enjoy guarantee returns through high credibility and stability ratings

Safety is an important parameter when it comes to your investment experience. Needless to say, your priority will be to secure a default-free experience for your finances, and this FD has ratings that ensure this. The Bajaj Finance FD has both ICRA’s ‘MAAA’ and CRISIL’s ‘FAAA’ ratings. Additionally, it is the only Indian NBFC to have an international ‘BBB’ rating from S&P Global.



Stay invested effortlessly and enjoy enhanced yields

Another factor that makes this FD a top investment option for 2020 is that you can opt in for the Auto-Renewal facility when you invest. This allows you to reinvest at maturity without manual intervention and also awards you with an FD renewal bonus. Currently, you get an additional 0.10% on the base rate offered, so that you can grow your wealth even quicker. Similarly, the Multi-Deposit facility allows you to ladder your FDs, by opening several deposits using a single cheque.



All of the above-mentioned pointers highlight how that an FD adds immense value to the investment experience and aids in wealth generation, making it a top choice for 2020. Thankfully, Bajaj Finance also has a simple online application process and to get started right away in a hassle-free manner, all you have to do is fill the online application form and book a call with an authorised Bajaj Finance representative.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in