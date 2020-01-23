Vidyasagar Preschool Bhoopasandra has yet again ranked high in the annual EducationWorld India Preschool Rankings 2019-20. The Preschools were rated on a scale of 10 parameters based on educational excellence in the categories of competence of faculty, infrastructure, individual attention to students, leadership/management quality, innovative teaching, safety and hygiene among others.



Vidyasagar Preschool has been redefining early child care education for over 38 years with a focus on a fun-based learning environment. With the child-first ideology at the core of pedagogy the school enables to ensure that the child's development, safety and engagement needs are met in a home-like environment. The 360-degree engagement makes Vidyasagar Preschool a child's second home.



Vidyasagar Preschool has always adopted innovative and contemporary learning practices to stay ahead of its peers. Its unique curriculum is designed to help children exercise mindful practices like attention, resilience and kindness which forms the basis of learning in the early years helping the children to build a strong foundation. As education has been playing a key role in shaping the personalities and careers of a child, the visionaries and educationists here in Vidyasagar Preschool are aiding every child to be future-ready.



Expressing her views on the recognition Mrs. Shanthi Lokeshwaran, Principal Vidyasagar Preschool Bhoopasandra, said, “With a combination of a conducive environment and holistic development, children are well prepared for the future with a hands-on learning experience. Diligence, dedication and devotion are the utmost priority and major ingredients that go in making Vidyasagar Preschool as one of the most accomplished Preschool. As children evolve into a smarter, responsive generation, their thirst for knowledge and learning increases. So we keep pace with a modern and future-ready course equipped to impart 21st-century skills through Experiential Learning.”



EducationWorld Preschool Ranking recognizes outstanding contributions made by individuals and organizations involved directly or indirectly in education through pioneering practices and use of innovation and technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring education's best and the brightest, the annual recognition shines a spotlight on the best solutions, innovations, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters.

About Vidyasagar Preschool



Vidyasagar Preschool (VSP) is an assortment of happy preschool campuses spread across Hebbal, Koramangala, Indira Nagar and J P Nagar, designed to provide a wide spectrum of formative education for children in Bangalore. Our trained and empathetic faculty members consider identity development to be a key tenet in the holistic progress of each child, as they begin to embrace their unique talents, and start forming an idea of who they aspire to be, as young adults and responsible citizens.