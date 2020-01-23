Alphonic Network Solutions is a leading mobile app development company which has carved a unique space for itself in the past few years. Their latest strategic move has been the acquihire of Roaring Studios, a disruptive startup that provides digital solutions in the form of web app development and content management.

Post this decision, both these firms will operate under the name of Alphonic Network Solutions and continue to provide their clients with high-quality output and creative solutions. Alphonic has the right resources and approaches which help in formulating effective mobile app solutions for the clients. On the other hand, Roaring Studios comes with their breakthrough ideas and technical expertise.

“As we intermediate in our mission to build mobile-first development company, we are investing in futuristic tech solutions that will help the future of mobility in India and the entire world. We are inviting Roaring Studios to co-create innovative technology,” stated Mr. Tapesh Bhargava, CEO of Alphonic Network Solutions.

With more than 6 years of experience in the field of mobile app development, Alphonic has developed more than 50 mobile applications. From start-ups to enterprise-level businesses, every kind of business has benefitted from their assistance. Their constant dedication has catapulted its status as the most bankable mobile app development company.

Moving forward, Alphonic and Roaring Studios will work towards attaining their shared vision and goals by combining their skills, knowledge and resources. Their combined expertise will drive them in developing better mobile app solutions for their clientele and scale new heights in the field of web and mobile app development.

“Our goal has been to contribute to the field of technology in the best way possible. In Alphonic, we have found the right match who value our expertise,” said Subayan Sengupta and Rohit Puri, co-founders of Roaring Studios.

As a part of this move, the key team members of Roaring Studios will be joining Alphonic Network Solutions. Roaring Studios’ co-founders Rohit Puri and Subayan Sengupta believe this collaboration will set new standards for high-performance and innovation in the field of mobile app development.

Alphonic was founded in 2013 and has only seen an upward growth trend since then. This step of acquihiring Roaring Studios, which was founded a year later, is another feather to their cap. Their plans of growth required new additions which could propel their strengths up by assimilating their additional knowledge and expertise to the existing skill base.

“Step to acquihire roaring studio is an investment to the technology expand and strong value creation. We are able to integrate our ideas with their knowledgeable technical expertise. We welcome Roaring Studios as one of the most valuable assets for Alphonic,” said Mr. Mohit Sharma, co-founder and COO of Alphonic Network Solutions.

Mobile applications have changed the way this world operates. After this acquihire, Alphonic is all set to steer the market towards a better future.

Both Alphonic and Roaring Studios have developed various Android and iOS applications for their clients and their portfolio is a testimony to their talent. Their expertise lies in various fields like on-demand food applications and cryptocurrency apps. In fact, their ready-made solutions for casino gaming, teen patti, poker, roulette can be customized in just a few days as per the clients’ needs.

Over a period of last decade, on-demand applications, especially in the food business, have dominated the world’s mobile app development market. At present, their demand is at an all-time high which can only be satiated with the support of a quirky app development company that thinks above and beyond. At Alphonic, the aim is to disrupt the market with products that help the industry move beyond the normal and expected with the power of technology.

Alphonic Network Solutions is headquartered in Jaipur and is now roaring (literally) to change the market wave with a refreshed approach and technique.

Media Contact Details:

Name – Tapesh Bhargava

Contact Number – +91-9887133338

Skype ID – tapesh121

Email – info@alphonic.in

Website – https://www.alphonic.in/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/alphonic/

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/alphonic/