As the start of the year is the best time to plan your finances, in 2020, why not resolve to make your salary go the extra mile for you? As you continue to earn a regular income, take investing seriously to grow your wealth throughout the year.
Whether you’re a first-jobber or an experienced investor, the journey to multiplying your wealth with Bajaj Finance is easy and accessible. You only need only Rs. 25,000 to begin investing and grow your wealthy rapidly. To understand what’s in store, consider the following example, where you invest Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh for a tenor of 36 months.
Take advantage of a flexible tenor to amplify gains and achieve your goals
Bajaj Finance allows you to choose from a 12- to 60-month tenor depending on your short and long-term goals. Longer tenors come with higher interest rates and also amplify the effect of compound interest. To understand this better, consider the following table where returns for a regular investor are illustrated, assuming that you invest a sum of Rs. 20 lakh for tenors of 1, 2 and 3 years.
The ROI figures above are indicative of the extent to which you can multiply your salary. Further, when you’re growing your wealth, the flexible tenor lets you align your investment to your financial goals, so that you get the desired liquidity at every step of the way.
To achieve long-term goals and further grow your wealth, opt for the Auto-Renewal feature when opening your FD. This allows you to reinvest your proceeds for another term without manual intervention. Apart from being convenient, it offers a renewal bonus. Moreover, the benefits of compound interest are higher when you stay invested for longer. When they come together, both these factors that greatly aid wealth multiplication.
To use FDs to finance various aspects of your life, consider laddering FDs through the Multi-Deposit feature. It allows you to open several deposits, of varying amounts, tenors and payout frequencies, via a single cheque. This way you can enjoy the power of compound interest to the fullest, while also gaining timely liquidity. Even if you need to make a premature withdrawal, you don’t have to disturb more than 1 deposit.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
