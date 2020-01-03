With the introduction of the GST regime, reforms in taxation and the Make In India initiative, the demand for qualified chartered accountants has grown manifold. As a professional with a business of your own, there’s no better time than now for you to capitalise on this demand and catapult your business towards greater success.



However, to implement changes both big and small, from hiring a few additional staff members to purchasing the latest software, you require ample funding. This will ensure that you’re able to make the necessary tweaks to your business that will help you boost your bottom line. While using your savings is one option, it certainly hampers your liquidity for everyday business needs. Therefore, a smarter option is a loan for CAs, such as the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Chartered Accountants. This loan is offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv.



Read on to know why this loan is your best bet:



Secure ample financial respite at a minimal cost

Through this Bajaj Finserv offering you can secure a tidy sum of up to Rs.37 lakh on a collateral-free basis, at a nominal rate of interest. This means that you can renovate the interiors of your office to give it a professional appeal or carry out market research to understand the demand of your services in another city without any hassles.



Carry out a host of changes as per your wishes

A restrictive source of finance is no good, which is why Bajaj Finserv’s Loan for CAs comes with no conditions on how you can use it. This means that no matter what changes you what to instate, you’re free to do so. Be it purchasing the latest software for GST compliance, updating older software to the newest versions or hiring extra staff during the tax-filing season when your workload peaks, you can do it all.



Diversify your services by securing funds in a flash

When you think it’s time to expand into mergers and acquisitions, tax planning or forensic accounting, you may require funds to hire employees for a new division, purchase hardware and software, or undergo further training yourself. This loan makes it easy for you to do so by offering funds to you instantly. A short application procedure, backed by basic eligibility criteria and minimal documentation requirements, results in you receiving funds in your bank account in 24 hours. Moreover, you have the option to repay the loan over a comfortable tenor of up to 72 months.



Manage cashflow efficiently in a cost-effective manner

Cashflow is the lifeblood of any business, which is why you must maintain its levels at all times. However, owing to factors beyond your control, such as project delays or late payments, you may find yourself without the revenue you had anticipated. Apart from impacting you in a personal capacity, this affects your business’ revenue. Without adequate cashflow, everyday business activities suffer, which can result in operations coming to a standstill.



To give your cashflow the boost it needs in such a situation, rely on the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Loan. It allows you to borrow from the total sanction in parts, as and when you need to, and limit your interest payments to what you withdraw only. Moreover, to ease any financial stress that you may feel once you borrow, you can repay via interest-only EMIs through the tenor and then pay the principal at the end. This gives you the benefit of a loan, while taking away any stress that you may associate with repayment.



Apart from offering a hassle-free online procedure that makes applying for financing a breeze, Bajaj Finserv further simplifies access to funds. Should you need the amount even quicker, you can make use of a special offer. You can check your pre-approved offer by entering your name and contact number and access instant financing by way of a customised deal, so that you can grow your business rapidly in the new year without making any compromises.

