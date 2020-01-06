Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) in association with their CSR partner, Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM), hosted the first edition of the SPN Vision Run 2020 today for visually challenged athletes. The run was flagged off by Rajkumar Bidawatka, Head of CSR, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and Ramakant Satam, secretary, Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM) along with noted television actors from Sony Pictures Networks India, at the Worli Police Camp ground. The SPN Vision Run 2020 saw over 200 motivated visually challenged athletes accomplish a guided five km run along the Worli Sea Face route in Mumbai.

The SPN Vision Run initiative is focused on the spirit of bridging the gap and creating equal opportunities for differently abled athletes at national sporting levels. This is one more step amongst an ongoing series of sporting activities, to hone the athletes skills and bring them at par with professional level athletes.

This association falls under the Empowerment pillar of SPN’s umbrella CSR campaign, ‘Ek India Happywala’. With an aim towards supporting India’s social development agenda, the campaign over the years has created positive social impact with a special focus on empowering youth from the marginalized sections of the society. SPN believes that sports is a terrific medium of empowerment and is committed to making a tangible impact to the sports narrative in India.

Every participant was honored with a certificate and medal to boost their morale and encourage them to further themselves competitively. Present on the occasion were television artists of popular shows like Dev Joshi, Shreedhar Watsar of Baalveer Returns, Aasiya Kazi & Pankaj Berry of Tenali Rama, Smita Bansal, Gulfam Khan & Raashul Tandon of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Mudit, Rishina, Kaaran, Pradeep, Saraswati, Sumbul, Aksh, Nitesh, Varinder, Simran & Debattma of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein along with Indian Idol contestants, Rishab, Ridham, Rohit, Jannabi, Sunny and Shahzanmujeeb.

The SPN Vision Run 2020 also witnessed the participation of Amarjeet Singh Chawla, aka, Sporty Sikh, a 64-year-old visually challenged marathon runner who celebrated his birthday today by completing his 125th run.

Comments:

Rajkumar Bidawatka, Head of CSR, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) is proud to support CABM in their endeavour to encourage the spirit of true sportsmanship. Empowerment through sports has been a key focus area for us. This opportunity helps us provide every athlete, a fair chance to achieve their dreams. It gives us immense pride to play our role as catalysts in their individual journey by honing their skills and providing them an avenue to go #BeyondBoundaries.”

Ramakant Satam, Secretary, Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM):

“We are on a constant lookout for opportunities like the SPN Vision Run 2020. It is an honor to host an event that empowers visually challenged athletes and It gives us immense pride to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and help aid the cause. Our endeavour is to encourage sports participation by ensuring an equal platform for all.”

About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan.

SPN has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; WAH, the FTA channel for Hindi movies; SAB and SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from SPN’s content library; PIX and PIX HD, the English movie channels; AXN and AXN HD, the channels showcasing the best in Reality, Entertainment and Drama; Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; MIX a refreshing Hindi music channel; YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; sports entertainment channels – SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD; Sony मराठी, the Marathi general entertainment channel; SonyLIV – the digital entertainment VOD platform; SPN Productions, the networks’ film production arm and StudioNEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and Digital media. SPN reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.

The network is recognized as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. SPN is a recipient of several awards, including the ‘Aon Best Employers India’ Award in recognition of SPN’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners, listed by Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India and adjudged one of India’s Great Workplaces by the Great Place To Work® Institute.

Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited is in its 25th year of operations in India. It has a subsidiary, MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.

For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com