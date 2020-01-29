To further the cause of water conservation, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Sunday, January 26, 2020, flagged off a cycling expedition at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, in association with the two mountaineers and cyclists, Mohit Tomar and Mitesh Singh. The 60-day long road expedition will cover a total distance of 6500 km, from Mumbai to Ho Chi Minh City (Vung Tau).

The two-member team will travel across six countries, namely India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam and touch three seas – Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and South China Sea. In addition to creating awareness on the looming threat around water scarcity, the cyclists along the expedition route will visit 30 schools and educate 3000 students with an aim to promote adventure – based leadership education as a part of curriculum to empower them, the leaders of tomorrow, to become change agents in their own right and contribute towards the development of the society.

In order to enhance the impact of the awareness drive, water will be collected from the three seas and major rivers along the way and distributed to major stakeholders such as schools. The cycles will boast inspiring taglines like “Every drop of water counts” and “Adventure is Education”.

This association supports the Environment pillar of SPN’s umbrella CSR campaign, ‘Ek India Happywala’ where a cleaner and greener environment is an imperative for SPN. The initiative focuses on supporting environmental sustainability and creating a positive impact in the ecosystem through conscientious actions.

The team

Capt Mohit Tomar, is a leadership trainer, inspirational speaker, mountaineer, author, ex-army officer and an IIM alumnus, with a diverse experience ranging from military to corporate to education. Capt Mohit Tomar, lives his purpose and passion of unlocking human potential through his inspiring and insightful training programs. Trained in advanced mountaineering skills, he attempted Mt Everest and climbed peaks such as Mt Kilimanjaro (Highest peak of Africa), Mt Fuji (Highest peak of Japan), Mt Bonette (Argentina), Mt Yunam (Ladakh), Mt Kinabalu (Highest Peak of Malaysia) and others. His book on leadership, ‘When Journey becomes the Goal’ is one of the best sellers.



Mitesh Singh, is a leadership trainer, mountaineer and adventure consultant, who influences and inspires through action. He weaves his corporate experience and adventure endeavors to create impactful training programs. As an expert expedition organizer, he led successful expeditions nationally and internationally. His innovative ideas to create leadership training tools have acclaimed him as a worldwide recognition.

About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan.

For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com