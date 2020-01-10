Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), has appointed Raj Mohan Srinivasan as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the network. Prior to joining the network, Raj Mohan was in an entrepreneurial role.



With over three decades of global experience across organizations such as IBM, Oracle and an entrepreneurial venture, Raj Mohan’s expertise lies in Business and IT Strategy, leading business transformation, strategic execution with a deep market focus and financial acumen. He has advised clients across industries in their business strategies, market & product positioning, whilst defining the roadmap for their digital businesses, multi-media and IT platforms. He has hands-on experience in providing solutions on cognitive, Big Data and Analytics on Enterprise Tech Platforms.



He holds a Post Graduate degree in Operations Research & Computer Applications from NIT Trichy and is certified as a Global Transformation consultant by Booz Allen and Boston Consulting Group. He is also a certified Corporate Director, from the Institute of Directors, India.



A winner of the Malcom Baldrige Award in 1993, he has authored publications on Artificial Intelligence and has two patents in the Knowledge Management Domain.



Comments :



Mr. N.P. Singh, Managing Director & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“SPN welcomes Raj Mohan Srinivasan as Chief Information Officer (CIO). With over 30 years of varied industry experience, Raj will be a key contributor for the company’s technology and IT strategy. I am confident that his varied work experience will be instrumental in shaping the business roadmap for the network.”

About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan.



SPN has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; WAH, the FTA channel for Hindi movies; SAB and SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from SPN’s content library; PIX and PIX HD, the English movie channels; AXN and AXN HD, the channels showcasing the best in Reality, Entertainment and Drama; Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; MIX a refreshing Hindi music channel; YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; sports entertainment channels – SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD; Sony मराठी, the Marathi general entertainment channel; SonyLIV – the digital entertainment VOD platform; SPN Productions, the networks’ film production arm and Studio NEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. SPN reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.



The network is recognized as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. SPN is a recipient of several awards, including the ‘Aon Best Employers India’ Award in recognition of SPN’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranked amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners, listed by

Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India and adjudged one of India’s Great Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute.



Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited is in its 25th year of operations in India. It has a subsidiary, MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.



For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com