SmartOwner, Asia’s fastest-growing real estate investment marketplace, launches two luxury apartment projects in Bangalore through its developmental wing, Prime One Corp, in association with Enessen Estates, thus cementing its enviable leadership position as a fully integrated real estate services firm offering investors and buyers a unique value proposition.



Having built a huge competitive advantage in the investment space through an industry-beating combination of financial expertise, legal acumen, and real estate development experience, SmartOwner has accelerated its meteoric rise, bringing its world-class teams of architects, designers, and project managers with decades of experience to execute the most successful cutting edge projects in India under its brand Prime One Corp.



"At a time where real estate developers are struggling for finance, and investment firms are unable to find high-quality project partners, Prime One Corp has launched two spectacular projects in great locations. The market is already reacting to these launches with a strong pipeline of pre-bookings, and inventory is expected to sell out in record time on both these exciting launches," said Vikram Chari, Founder and CEO of SmaratOwner.

Centreo: Luxury Apartments in South Bangalore

This internationally designed project, with its exceptional emphasis on luxury, meticulous attention to detail and an unbeatable location, is set to send waves through the market. These lifestyle homes have been designed by Jeff Kiser, an acclaimed architect from the U.S., in collaboration with Thomas Associates. Centreo features a spectacular rooftop infinity pool, luxurious sky lounges, large balconies in individual apartments and state-of-the-art sports facilities.



The Treeline: Ultra-luxury Apartments in Jakkur Plantation

With its well-earned reputation as a luxury neighbourhood of North Bangalore, Jakkur Plantation is gearing up for a jewel in its crown, The Treeline, an ultra-luxury apartment complex that features India’s first vertical forest, has been designed by Jeff Kiser, an acclaimed architect from the U.S., in collaboration with Bangalore’s Thomas Associates. The Treeline sets a new benchmark in a neighborhood already brimming with luxury residences, showcasing unique features like India’s first vertical forest, apartments have direct private elevator access, garden and forest views from every room, a beautiful infinity pool, and massive balcony lounges to enjoy Bangalore’s weather with friends and family.

SmartOwner is one of Asia’s leading property investment management firms. SmartOwner brings together the financial expertise of a large PE fund, the legal expertise of a major law firm, and the real estate expertise of a top developer onto a common platform to give real estate investors access to exclusive high-return opportunities that are normally the domain of large financial institutions. For more information on SmartOwner, please visit www.smartowner.com.

Prime One Corp is the developmental wing of SmartOwner, India's largest property marketplace. Prime One is a world-class team of architects, project managers, and builders who have decades of experience delivering cutting-edge projects in a timely and inspiring manner. Prime One's team boasts a track record that spans across various asset classes and over 10 million square feet, with projects ranging from exclusive, ultra-luxury homes to massive office buildings in the heart of major US cities. Every project developed by Prime One Corp combines international-quality standards with a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of construction in India, with the outcome being nothing short of spectacular. Please visit www.primeonecorp.com