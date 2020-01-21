Right To Protein, a public initiative to increase awareness about protein consumption, reached out to the listeners of one of India’s largest and most popular radio station, Red FM 93.5, to raise awareness about adequate consumption of protein in daily Indian diets. The campaign’s long-term goal is to champion the cause of protein sufficiency in India and help Indians be more protein aware for better nutrition and improved overall health.



The 15-city outreach (metros and non-metros) targeted over 13 million* Indians to create maximum awareness about the importance of daily protein consumption. The message delivered via Red FM’s broadcast network across India, encouraged listeners to learn more about protein and calculate their daily intake requirements using the protein calculator – Protein-O-Meter**.



The Protein-O-Meter tool freely accessible on www.righttoprotein.com, calculates one’s daily protein requirement basis basic individual information such as body profile, type of lifestyle and meals consumed at different times during the day. Apart from information on one’s possible protein gap, the platform also provides information on protein-rich foods, healthy habits, tips and busting myths about protein.



The Right To Protein initiative aims to create a vibrant ecosystem of like-minded citizens that will not only sensitize each other about the importance of protein in an Indian diet, but will also further the country’s public health agenda in-line with Government of India’s campaigns such as Eat Right India. Regular information regarding protein, is shared through www.righttoprotein.com. Institutions can help by associating with Right To Protein as a supporter to the cause. This includes organizations, government agencies, educational and research organizations that are directly operating in the human food and animal feed industry. Anyone can join the initiative using #RightToProtein on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the ‘Right To Protein’ Initiative

Right To Protein is India’s first communications and consumer advocacy initiative supported by several like-minded Indians, individuals, academicians, professionals and institutions and is also supported globally. In its initial phase, the initiative is open for all Indians who would like to join and/ or contribute to the campaign in any capacity including providing knowledge, technical support or as promotion partners. Further, this initiative will develop an ecosystem of professionals to drive protein awareness and debunk myths and misconceptions about protein as a critical macro-nutrient for human health. The ecosystem will also aim to improve quality and consistency of different types proteins consumed in India and thereby lead to greater protein consumption by livestock, poultry and pisciculture/aquaculture (fish & shrimp farming).



For more information, visit the www.righttoprotein.com and follow @righttoprotein on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram OR contact: contactus@righttoprotein.com

*The listenership numbers have been mentioned basis publicly available information through a media information website. This information is subject to change.

**Protein-O-Meter is a protein calculator designed and developed basis publicly available information and recommendations from the Institute of Medicine (IOM) Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI) and protein requirements in nutrition determined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The tool is intended for informational purposes only with the primary objective of creating awareness and should strictly not be considered as a substitute for any professional medical advice from a qualified healthcare provider.