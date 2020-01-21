Right To Protein
|
Right To Protein, a public initiative to increase awareness about protein consumption, reached out to the listeners of one of India’s largest and most popular radio station, Red FM 93.5, to raise awareness about adequate consumption of protein in daily Indian diets. The campaign’s long-term goal is to champion the cause of protein sufficiency in India and help Indians be more protein aware for better nutrition and improved overall health.
Right To Protein is India’s first communications and consumer advocacy initiative supported by several like-minded Indians, individuals, academicians, professionals and institutions and is also supported globally. In its initial phase, the initiative is open for all Indians who would like to join and/ or contribute to the campaign in any capacity including providing knowledge, technical support or as promotion partners. Further, this initiative will develop an ecosystem of professionals to drive protein awareness and debunk myths and misconceptions about protein as a critical macro-nutrient for human health. The ecosystem will also aim to improve quality and consistency of different types proteins consumed in India and thereby lead to greater protein consumption by livestock, poultry and pisciculture/aquaculture (fish & shrimp farming).
*The listenership numbers have been mentioned basis publicly available information through a media information website. This information is subject to change.
**Protein-O-Meter is a protein calculator designed and developed basis publicly available information and recommendations from the Institute of Medicine (IOM) Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI) and protein requirements in nutrition determined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The tool is intended for informational purposes only with the primary objective of creating awareness and should strictly not be considered as a substitute for any professional medical advice from a qualified healthcare provider.
|
Joyson Castelino,
|
Vasudha Bisani,
|
Arushi Jain,