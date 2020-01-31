RapidValue wins India’s first-ever PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) award in the small enterprise category. Organized by KelpHR, a Chennai-based HR solutions provider, the winners were picked by a 16 member jury comprising HR and other business professionals. The awards ceremony was held in Mumbai on 22nd January 2020.



RapidValue has been on a constant endeavor to ensure that the organization remains a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace for all its associates. From their conception in 2009, the organization has been rolling out several policies and programs to emphasize the same. The PoSH policy is revamped every year to eliminate any possible consequences.



Being an open culture environment, RapidValue offers different ways for employees to come forward and report their cases. Also being an organization that emphasizes continuous learning, RapidValue has introduced several L&D programs in the past few years. One such program is their award-winning L&D initiative titled ‘Influence’. Influence is a peer to peer learning framework that ended up being very effective and also provided 360-degree evaluations of the employees.



“At RapidValue, we go to great lengths to ensure that we are a continuous learning organization and to provide a safe and inclusive atmosphere for our employees to grow. Also, we take great pride in stating that our team has not left any stone unturned in guaranteeing that the organization is constantly learning and evolving with each passing year. Their efforts have borne fruits in the form of the 2020 KelpHR’s ‘Safe Workplace Award’ and the ‘Best L&D Initiative in IT & Software Award’ in the L&D World Summit and Awards 2019,” says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President & CEO, RapidValue Solutions.



“Incorporated in 2013, KelpHR recognized the need to honor and facilitate organizations for their active work with PoSH. RapidValue Solutions’ PoSH policies are infallible and their efforts to ensure the safety of their employees and destigmatize the concept of sexual harassment are commendable and worth the recognition. It was the jury’s recommendation to award them with the ‘Safe Workplace Award’ under the small companies category,” says Viji Hari, CEO, KelpHR.





“We have internal training and sessions across all our locations and also corporate communication to spread awareness. RapidValue strictly follows a policy of zero tolerance towards harassment of any kind irrespective of the gender. When we reflect and look back at our achievements, we are all extremely proud of the hard work and commitment exhibited by our team to make this win happen. This achievement is sure to fuel our constant endeavor in trying to provide an involved, learning and transparent workplace environment,” says Aravind Warrier, Senior HR Manager, RapidValue Solutions.



The award stands as a testimony to the efforts taken by the team at RapidValue in ensuring a healthy workplace that is safe, inclusive and diverse. Being a continuous learning organization, new policies and initiatives are introduced to spread awareness among the associates and keep them updated.

About KelpHR



KelpHR was incorporated in 2013 to provide the best HR solutions to organizations. With a client base spanning across India, KelpHR works to build safe and inclusive workplaces across organizations. Their team consists of a dynamic group of subject experts and thought scientists armed with good administrative skills. Their flagship offering "Prevention of Sexual Harassment in Workplace" has helped many organizations comply and adapt to the law. KelpHR is the one-stop solution for PoSH Workshop and Certification for Employees at the workplace India.



For more details, visit: https://www.kelphr.com/



About RapidValue Solutions



RapidValue is a global leader in providing digital product engineering solutions including Mobility, Cloud, Omni-channel, IoT, AI, and RPA to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world’s top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and India and operations spread across the Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.



For more details, visit: https://www.rapidvaluesolutions.com/