Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today highlighted its industry-leading AI driven enterprise imaging portfolio including innovative digital imaging platforms, advanced informatics and a suite of services at the 73rd Annual Conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA 2020). The company also introduced its advanced solutions such as Lumify (app-based high-quality portable ultrasound), MR – OR and RT oncology, wAssist (an innovative AI based solution that assists compliance to PNDT act and seamlessly integrates with medical practitioners standard workflow), Vereos Digital PET/CT (world’s first and only fully digital, clinically proven, PET/CT solution), Incisive Computed Tomography (CT) (platform designed to integrate innovations in imaging, workflow and lifecycle management) amongst others. ​

Philips is transforming radiology through intelligent solutions, improving operational performance and building workflow efficiency while enabling high quality and integrated clinical decision-making. Through patient-centric approach to diagnosis and treatment, Philips applies strong clinical capabilities, simplified workflows and integrates AI to help the clinician deliver on precision diagnosis. At IRIA 2020, Philips is harnessing the power of AI to create insights from the complete range of patient data, including pathology and radiology.

Commenting on Philips’ commitment to improve precision diagnostics space, Jan Kimpen, Global Chief Medical Officer, said, “Aligned with our focus of providing ‘Value-based’ care, we have extended our enterprise imaging portfolio through strategic investments in R&D and complementary acquisitions. Our new suite of imaging solutions embeds intelligence at every step of each operational workflow and disease management procedure. From capabilities in data integration and AI to completely renewed platforms across MRI and CT, our range of solutions supports clinicians in getting the right treatment to the right patient at the right time.”



Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Philips Indian Subcontinent commented, “We are glad to exhibit our advanced AI-powered imaging solutions at IRIA 2020. Our new solutions will allow patients and healthcare professionals to fully harness the power of information and translate it into actionable insights, providing a pathway for seamless integrated precision diagnosis platform resulting in better outcomes for patients and care-givers.”



Focused on optimizing image acquisition, viewing and data interpretation, and diagnostic patient management workflows, Philips provides flexible and scalable enterprise imaging solutions to hospitals and imaging centers as they seek to better their performance by simultaneously improving the patient experience, health outcomes, and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care.

Philips introduced two new solutions in the Ultrasound category including Lumify, the app based compact, portable ultrasound solution and wAssist, an innovative solution that improves workflow and ensures compliance using AI.

Other key Philips’ AI-enabled solutions present at IRIA 2020 include SmartExam, VitalEye in the MRI, Intellispace portal. SmartExam automatically detects anatomic landmarks in a survey scan of the patient, then plans the diagnostic scans related to the patient's actual position in the magnet. The technology supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualization and analysis software solution designed to support diagnostic process, follow-up and communication across clinical domains and modalities, through a connected and secure workflow. The solution is a multi-modality and multi-vendor comprehensive suite of advanced visualization solutions for Radiology. VitalEye uses adaptive intelligence to detect even the tiniest microscopic signs of breathing. With VitalEye, the technologist no longer needs to set up an old-fashioned respiratory belt but receives a continuous and robust respiratory signal without any interaction.

With its strength in soft tissue visualization and significant improvements in geometric accuracy, MRI continues to gain in popularity for radiation therapy applications. At IRIA 2020, Philips also showcased its fully digital Ingenia platform, which comprises the Ingenia Elition 3.0T, Ambition X 1.5T and Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T MRI systems. Also, on exhibit was Compressed SENSE, an advanced acceleration application that reduces 2D and 3D scan times by up to 50% accelerating patient exams. Philips recently marked the completion of its one millionth patient scan accelerated with Compressed SENSE.

Philips’ Incisive Computed Tomography (CT) platform was also introduced to the customers at the event. Incisive CT integrates innovations in imaging, workflow and lifecycle management, helping healthcare providers to improve the CT experience for patients and staff, enabling smart clinical decision-making and increasing efficiency.

Designed to fit the unique needs of radiation oncology clinicians and patients, Philips also featured its latest integrated imaging and treatment planning solutions for radiology oncology including MR-OR and Vereos Digital PET/CT. The MR-OR option is designed for Intra-Operative MRI, i.e., it allows a patient undergoing a neurosurgery procedure to be transferred into an adjacent Ingenia MR suite to evaluate progress or to guide surgery tools and implants. MR-OR supports both intra-operative and standard diagnostic use.

Supported by rigorous clinical evidence, Philips’ Vereos Digital PET/CT is the world’s first and only fully digital, clinically proven, PET/CT solution. With proprietary Digital Photon Counting technology for outstanding advances all along the imaging chain, Vereos exemplifies an established integrated solution.

