Institute of Management studies organized a Panel discussion on an Artificial intelligence under the joint auspices of the International Goodwill Society of India (IGSI) at its Noida, campus. The aim of program was to give students a brief on the development of human beings in nanotechnology, bio-technology and artificial intelligence.

During the program Regional Director of Higher Education, Meerut Division, Dr. RK Gupta, former IAS and IGSI President JP Sharma, former Principal of Maharaja Singh College Saharanpur, Dr. K.K. Sharma along with IMS Noida President Rajiv Kumar & Sr. Director Kulneet Suri attended the event.

Inaugurating the program, Dr. J.P. Sharma said that there are immense possibilities of artificial intelligence in the fields of education, health and agriculture. AI has both negative and positive aspects, which he advised to balance and use in human development for the betterment of the society.

Addressing the students Dr. K.K. Sharma, stress on Sustainable Human Development. Sustainable Human Development is to bring peace and prosperity in the world. Appealing to the students, he said that the youth of the country were marching ahead to work in the field of sustainable human development. This is the good of the whole world.