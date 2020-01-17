Ozone Group introduces “Urbana 2020 Offer”, a celebratory offer this New Year, a ‘never before’ offer where the buyer can get assured rental returns, by buying any unit of 2 or 3 BHK in Urbana Avenue, a premium project within the township.



It is an exclusive opportunity to get a rental return on investment, where a customer can gain 7 years of rental, which provides a double benefit for the customer by owning a home and a steady income at the same time. The construction of the project is 80% complete, and the township has over 1500 happy residents that now call “Urbana” their home.



Mr. Srinivasan Gopalan, Group CEO of Ozone Group, commented on the launch of this exclusive offer, “We are delighted to launch Urbana 2020 Offer this New Year, this has been our anchor project in Bangalore for over a decade now. Urbana is the best located and the most preferred township in North Bangalore. With this most lucrative 2020 offer, it is far easier for prospects to now buy a dream home in Ozone Urbana, where they can get returns from the day they book an apartment.”

About Ozone Urbana

Bangalore’s best-integrated & picturesque township is spread across 185 acres & is located right next to the KIAL flyover on NH – 44, which offers exceptional features suited for a superior lifestyle. The project has been designed by leading international architects such as Ganti and Gruen Associates from California, USA and CPG Corporation, Singapore. The development plan of this integrated township includes 1, 2, 2.5, 3 & 4 BHK apartments, boutique residences, serviced residential plots and a senior living community. It is a wholesome mix of residential, retail, commercial and Hospitality. NAFL-NPS school, Hyatt Place business hotel, and additional world-class infrastructures like a retail Mall & Multiplex and IT Park are in the planning stage. With a lot of IT parks, SEZs and a proposed metro station right next to the township, it will be one of the most happening places in North Bangalore soon!

For more info visit www.ozonegroup.com/urbana