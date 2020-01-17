Ozone Group
Ozone Group introduces “Urbana 2020 Offer”, a celebratory offer this New Year, a ‘never before’ offer where the buyer can get assured rental returns, by buying any unit of 2 or 3 BHK in Urbana Avenue, a premium project within the township.
Bangalore’s best-integrated & picturesque township is spread across 185 acres & is located right next to the KIAL flyover on NH – 44, which offers exceptional features suited for a superior lifestyle. The project has been designed by leading international architects such as Ganti and Gruen Associates from California, USA and CPG Corporation, Singapore. The development plan of this integrated township includes 1, 2, 2.5, 3 & 4 BHK apartments, boutique residences, serviced residential plots and a senior living community. It is a wholesome mix of residential, retail, commercial and Hospitality. NAFL-NPS school, Hyatt Place business hotel, and additional world-class infrastructures like a retail Mall & Multiplex and IT Park are in the planning stage. With a lot of IT parks, SEZs and a proposed metro station right next to the township, it will be one of the most happening places in North Bangalore soon!
Muthanna,