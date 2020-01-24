With 30 mn sqft under development, Ozone Group, Bangalore’s leading real estate company has delivered 2.6 mn sqft of residential and 1 mn sqft of commercial space across India over the previous year alone.



For the period, Ozone Group successfully completed the construction of around 1700 residential units within its projects spread across Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai. The project list includes the likes of its flagship residential township cum mixed used developments like Ozone Urbana in Bangalore and The Metrozone & Greens in Chennai. In the commercial segment, the group has handed over its signature A-grade development Ozone Techno Park located at OMR, Chennai and has successfully leased out its 1 mn sqft of office space to marquee clients like COGNIZANT and HCL.



Speaking on this, Mr. Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO of Ozone Group, said, “Despite the myriad challenges that the Real Estate sector has been facing in recent times, we at Ozone have focused in channelizing all our resources towards completing the projects at hand. With a clear focus on construction and handovers, we were able to manage delivering approximately 5 homes per day.”



He adds, “Going forward this year, we intend to not only enhance our focus on deliveries, but also now open up a couple of new projects and launches in various markets, where we deliberately maintained a low profile last year.”



Ozone Group has already delivered around 13 million sqft since its inception and nearly 30 million sqft is under various stages of construction across key markets like Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai. The company operates across 3 broad segments – residential, commercial and retail and plans to grow its commercial portfolio from the current 5% to about 15% of the total development in 2020.



Srini sign offs, quipping “2020 will mark a more active play for us in the commercial segment and we have few big projects lined up in key locations.”



Explore more at www.ozonegroup.com.