Embassy Group
Olive brings contemporary living for students and young professionals across 6 major cities with an investment of Rs.2000 crore in the first phase
~Life’s better when shared~
Embassy Group, India’s leading real estate developer, today launched its newest asset class Olive by Embassy, the next-gen living community in India. Olive is purpose built for young working professionals and students in a world class safe and secure environment. With millennials forming the largest population at 34%, India is set to become the youngest country in the median age of 29. The need of the hour is organized, affordable and thoughtfully planned communities that will disrupt the market and address the social issue of nonexistent purpose built co living supply for this increasing segment of consumers.
The rooms and living spaces at Olive by Embassy are designed efficiently for members to socialize comfortably with a quality palette of furniture, furnishes and functionality to elevate the communal living. Each Olive property will be highly amenitized with wellness centres, cafes, chill out areas, cook and share kitchens, cinema, gaming, music and karaoke rooms, laundry, convenience stores, co working areas, and rooftop terraces. Olive will create a Residence Club that will enable access to its members across all Olive by Embassy locations through a cutting-edge mobile app. Members will be able to do all their onboarding steps, manage their contract, pay bills, avail maintenance services, connect with other members, join activities and take advantage of exclusive offers and services.
Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one of India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 54 million sq ft of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world class service environmental management and safety. Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. In many areas, Embassy has been a pioneer of new practices; Embassy was a sponsor of India's first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia Pacific. As an extension of its vision to create world class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. The Group's community outreach program empowers over 7000 children across 17 schools to create a positive social impact in urban India.
About PriestmanGoode
PriestmanGoode is a design studio dedicated to designing a better future. The London and China based company specialises in large scale projects in infrastructure, aviation, transport, hospitality and product design. Their work is used by millions of people around the world, every day.
Geethanjali U,
|Image Caption : L-R: Kahraman Yigit, CEO & Co-founder – Olive; Paul Priestman, Chairman – PriestmanGoode; Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director – Embassy Group; Aditya Virwani, COO – Embassy Group
