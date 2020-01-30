Infidigit, a digital marketing company focused on organic search marketing, has proved its mettle yet again by bagging another award for its work with e-commerce giant, Myntra. This time around, the proud partners have walked away with the Economic Times DigiPlus Award for the ‘Best Campaign in Retail and E-Commerce’.



Myntra and Infidigit team were the only winner in the retail and e-commerce category with their ROI campaign. The other finalists were "#PujoPerfect Love story" campaign of Future Group – FBB and "Smart Shopping Campaign by PepperFry" of iProspect India & PepperFry.



Infidigit provides ecommerce SEO services to Myntra, and together, they achieved a significant jump in ROI (84 times that of paid channels). It is hence safe to say that the award was well-deserved by the talented digital marketing, product and engineering teams at Myntra and Infidigit.



Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of Infidigit, was happy to receive the 10th award from the industry for the organic search marketing of Myntra website in a few years. He said, "We feel fortunate to be able to implement such innovative strategies on the Myntra website in record time. Significant credit goes to Myntra's team enthusiasm in making the implementation smooth and seamless. Infidigit team has become an extended team for Myntra, and the synergies between the two teams are resulting in these multiple award-winning campaigns & growth. It has been a splendid performance by both Myntra and Infidigit team.

We look forward to more such breakthroughs in the future."



Infidigit has become the preferred SEO partner of most popular brands in India and several other countries. The product optimization expertise along with growth marketing approach that they follow is leading to a significant increase in organic/free search for all their clients. This award-winning SEO campaign, which helped generate 84 times the ROI of paid channels, is going to convince many digital marketers to divert part of their paid media budgets to organic (earned) media.



However, only time will tell us how soon Indian marketers will start thinking towards long-term strategies, just like their counterparts in developed economies, and rely more on earned media.

About Infidigit

Infidigit is a Digital marketing agency focused on organic search marketing with clients across the globe. This young team of digital marketing experts spearhead the SEO industry in India. They firmly believe that data drives decisions, and are known to deliver exceptional results. The team has won many laurels such as the Search Engine Land Awards, DMA ECHO Awards, Indian Digital Marketing Awards, among many others in the past.