Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA)

Many leading policymakers from around the world attended Raisina Dialogue, which maps the directions and policies for the next decade

QFZA participated in a panel on the trade growth of the East Indian Ocean region

QFZA also participated in PlastiVision, the largest international trade show for plastic products in Mumbai H.E. Ahmad Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA), led a state delegation to Raisina Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, a multilateral forum on international policy matters. As part of this event, H.E. Ahmad Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of QFZA, took part in a panel on Thursday to discuss “Junction India: Towards an East Indian Ocean Community for Growth.” On the sidelines of the event, H.E. also held meetings with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as well as a range of key Indian companies.



A separate QFZA delegation is participating in PlastiVision India 2020 in Mumbai, the 11th iteration of India’s largest plastic, technology-oriented and innovation-driven trade fair. This event aims to bring the entire plastic industry under one roof, providing a launchpad for businesses to showcase their products, discover innovations, network and grow with new distributors, retailers, retail chains, importers and exporters.



QFZA’s booth will showcase some of the smart solutions that investors will have access to when establishing their businesses in the free zones. As part of the event, a QFZA representative will give a presentation on investing in Qatar and the opportunities available in Qatar Free Zones, highlighting the myriad advantages for plastics and plastic products manufacturers. In line with Qatar and India’s broader bilateral trade goals, QFZA is particularly focused on expanding collaboration in the fields of ICT, energy, business, infrastructure, research, sports and tourism, among other areas.

About Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA)



Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) was established in 2018 to oversee and regulate world-class free zones in Qatar and to secure fixed investments within the zones. QFZA offers outstanding opportunities and benefits for businesses seeking to establish operations and expand regionally and globally, providing quality infrastructure, a skilled workforce, 100% foreign ownership, access to investment funds, tax exemptions and partnership opportunities with Qatari entities.