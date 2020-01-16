Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, officially opened a second office in Bengaluru.

Expanded footprint in the burgeoning area of Whitefield

The company’s new office is close to International Tech Park (ITPL/ITBP) and amidst the ever-evolving landscape of Global In-house Centers (GICs), established by GE, Airbus, Boeing, Unilever, PepsiCo, NetApp, and several other well-known multinationals. It has state-of-the-art infrastructure with seating for ambitious and talented application support, testing and development teams working primarily in storage and cloud technology. The space will also be used to accommodate the growing overflow of staff in the company’s automation, analytics and IoT practices.

Momentum in Cloud, Analytics, IoT and Automation

Mr. Sanjeev Kathpalia, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This expansion reflects a growth strategy built on past delivery successes and our enduring, organization-wide commitment to ensure positive experiences and outcomes for every client, every single day. Last year alone we added 25 new clients to the roster, and in the past two years we have doubled million-dollar-plus engagements. Current projects span across domains and geographies and include implementations in cloud, analytics, automation and IoT. We are also engaged in complete test framework development and product platform automated testing with a three-year project for a national leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions. Certainly, the demand exists – so, all-in-all, building delivery capacity and associated technologies, plus creating a way for the teams to choose to work at either of our office locations, made sense.” He added, “Though we’re not at capacity yet, it’s also been satisfying to hear that team members whose homes and children’s schools are in the neighboring area are happier about the added flexibility and reduced commuting time.”

Engagements with Industry Leaders

Since its establishment in 1991, Mindteck’s clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. Engagements with industry leaders around the globe include the Top 2 Storage companies, Top 4 Medical Device companies, Top 5 Semiconductor companies, and Top 7 Analytical Instrument companies. Recent wins include business with a leading Information Communications Technologies (ICT) provider in Singapore, a leading German multinational conglomerate, and the Romanian and German divisions of a Fortune 500 technology company.

About Mindteck

Mindteck is a global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that matters to help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum. The company’s legacy expertise in embedded systems, enterprise applications and testing complement its Analytics, Cloud, IoT, and RPA solutions to ensure that clients’ R&D and technology investments are maximized. Since its establishment in 1991, the company’s clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. Mindteck is publicly traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE Mindteck). Office Locations: India, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Netherlands, Germany, Bahrain, UK, US, and Canada. Development Centers: Singapore and India (Kolkata and Bengaluru). Founding Member: ‘The Atlas of Economic Complexity’) for the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University.

