The advent of a new year comes with a new travel wish list to fulfil. With over 12 long weekends, you can explore several destinations in 2020. Planning every expense involved in your trip in advance can be an important step towards seamless travel experience. While food, transportation, accommodation and recreational activities account for the lion’s share of travel expenses, staying financially prepared for any ad-hoc need can be a prudent measure.
Visiting new destinations abroad for holidays is already a popular trend in India; and a research indicates that over the last decade, the Indian outbound numbers have been rising at an average rate of over 10% per annum. That said, an international vacation comes with a bigger price tag. Without burning your savings or compromising on any plans, you can finance your next travel with solutions like the Personal Loan for Travel offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited.
Avail a sizeable amount with minimal documentation and receive approval within 5 minutes, so that you can dedicate most of your time planning the trip. Features like the Flexi loan facility make it possible for you to address last-minute plans and unforeseen expenses. Read on to find out how a reliable, feature-rich personal loan can help you fulfil all your travel needs:
Besides all these benefits, you can spread out your EMIs over a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months. This way, you can select a tenor that suits your repayment capacity the best.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
