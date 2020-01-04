The advent of a new year comes with a new travel wish list to fulfil. With over 12 long weekends, you can explore several destinations in 2020. Planning every expense involved in your trip in advance can be an important step towards seamless travel experience. While food, transportation, accommodation and recreational activities account for the lion’s share of travel expenses, staying financially prepared for any ad-hoc need can be a prudent measure.

Visiting new destinations abroad for holidays is already a popular trend in India; and a research indicates that over the last decade, the Indian outbound numbers have been rising at an average rate of over 10% per annum. That said, an international vacation comes with a bigger price tag. Without burning your savings or compromising on any plans, you can finance your next travel with solutions like the Personal Loan for Travel offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited.

Avail a sizeable amount with minimal documentation and receive approval within 5 minutes, so that you can dedicate most of your time planning the trip. Features like the Flexi loan facility make it possible for you to address last-minute plans and unforeseen expenses. Read on to find out how a reliable, feature-rich personal loan can help you fulfil all your travel needs:



Get access to substantial, collateral-free financing

Whether your plan is to travel with your entire family or go solo, a hassle-free financing solution can go a long way in making your vacation enjoyable. The Bajaj Finserv Travel loan is unsecured, which means you do not have to worry about pledging collateral for availing this loan. What’s more, you can obtain funds up to Rs.25 lakh. You can use the amount to manage large expenses such as hotel stay, flight bookings, and sightseeing costs.



Borrow on the go with Flexi loan

Despite thorough planning, estimating all the expenses involved can be difficult. For instance, you may have to reschedule your flight or may encounter a medical emergency. Such expenses can be conveniently managed with the Flexi personal loan. Here, you can withdraw from the sanction as and when the need arises, without having to make multiple applications. Further, you pay interest only on the amount utilized. This facility can help you reduce your EMIs by up to 45%.



Fulfil simple eligibility criteria

Stringent loan eligibility criteria can lead to application rejection, which can be dissatisfying. To ensure you don’t face any such experience, Bajaj Finserv offers personal loan with easy-to-meet eligibility criteria. To qualify, you must be:



Aged between 23 and 55 years

A residing citizen of India

Employed at a public or private company

Earning the minimum salary as per the city of residence



Enjoy easy application and quick disbursal

An easy and simple application process can complement your last-minute holiday plans. Bajaj Finserv has a straightforward application procedure in which you fill a simple application form and submit basic documents. You can get approval in 5 minutes and same-day disbursal. This way you can rest assured about the loan acquisition formalities and plan your travel itinerary at ease.



Access loan account from anywhere, anytime

The online loan account management makes it easy to keep track of your loan details while you are traveling. You can view statements, pay your EMIs, and even part-prepay or foreclose your loan amount from anywhere, at any time. In fact, when you opt for a flexi personal loan, you can even request release of a share of funds sanctioned to you online, without filing any extra paperwork.

Besides all these benefits, you can spread out your EMIs over a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months. This way, you can select a tenor that suits your repayment capacity the best.



To get access to funds quicker, remember to check your pre-approved loan offer from Bajaj Finserv and unlock a customised deal.

