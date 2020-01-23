L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company, announced it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to collaborate on providing smart ecosystem solutions and services to help global enterprises accelerate the digital transformation to smart urban infrastructure.



LTTS has strong expertise in Smart Ecosystems – smart cities, smart warehousing and smart manufacturing solutions. Together with Qualcomm Technologies’ global technology leadership in edge compute capability, cutting-edge processors and wide-area and local-area communications technologies, LTTS can offer a portfolio of digital offerings to address energy conservation, operational efficiency and digital transformation to cities, making them smarter and more sustainable.



The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a community matchmaking program that brings together smart solutions providers like LTTS with municipalities or systems integrators looking to solve problems. This can help drive additional value and integrate solutions with secure interoperability, edge processing and an ecosystem to deploy at scale.



Some of the Smart solutions deployed by LTTS include the world’s smartest office campus powered by i-BEMS, (LTTS’ smart campus experience framework), the world’s first commercial network for grids and cutting-edge electric and hybrid solutions for a sustainable transport network.



Stawan Kadepurkar, Chief Business Officer at L&T Technology Services said, “LTTS brings considerable experience in incubating state-of-the-art technology and delivering efficiency through smart infrastructure solutions. Rapid urbanization has given rise to traffic congestion, high energy consumption and inefficient waste management schemes. As such, the need of the hour is to drive disruptive technology by innovative and intuitive offerings, streamlining day-to-day management, improving efficiency and increasing sustainability. We are delighted to join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to drive the global innovative solutions ecosystem for smart cities.”



Sanjeet Pandit, Senior Director, Business Development and Head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said, “L&T Technology Services has an excellent track record of designing and developing solutions that solve modern smart cities problems. We are excited to bring LTTS into our Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to help drive this large-scale transformation of modern cities to smart, sustainable and eco-friendly landscapes.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 50 innovation labs as of December 31, 2019.

For more information please visit https://www.ltts.com/

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business.

