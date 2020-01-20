Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced that its India Marketing Manager, Priyanka Chatterjee, has been honored by ET Now Stars of Industry Forum as Young Achiever of the Year. Priyanka is recognized for her innovation and industry expertise in Branding and Marketing.



ET Now’s Young Achiever of the Year award under the Branding and Marketing Leadership category recognizes outstanding performances by professionals in the industry who are under 35 years who have demonstrated marketing flair and made a difference to the industry and profession.



Dr. Indira Parekh, Ex-Dean, IIM Ahmedabad, and a jury member said, “We congratulate Priyanka on her contribution to the marketing industry in 2019 with her expertise in leadership and seasoned excellence in brand marketing skills and communication. To be awarded as the Young Achiever of the Year is a huge accolade and the award is a testament to this. Priyanka’s unwavering commitment in bringing business success for Infor in her role has been commendable. This has set a benchmark for young professionals.”



Priyanka Chatterjee, India Marketing Manager, Infor, commented, “It is a great honor to be recognized by CMO Asia Awards for efficiency in strategic and innovative marketing in India. I am thrilled with the successful outcomes I have achieved in my role at Infor. This award encourages me to continue to produce creative and strategic work in the marketing and branding space, and to help drive further growth for Infor and increase brand awareness and client satisfaction.”

About ET Now



ET Now is an English-language business and finance news channel in India, owned and operated by Bennett Coleman & Company Limited. It has evolved to also encompass the areas of Politics, Governance, Environment, Technology under its domain of coverage. It is headquartered in Mumbai.



About CMO Asia Awards



CMO Asia Awards is a premium forum bringing elite marketers, brand custodians, advertising and creative honchos together under one roof. As an invitation-only event taking place behind closed doors, the program offers top marketing professionals, agencies and consultants an intimate environment for recognizing & rewarding excellence. The Awards will bring the best industry professionals who have made outstanding contributions in the Branding & Marketing fraternity. The Awards aim to reward the best in the industry and enhance reputations.



