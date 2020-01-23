Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition launches Afresh Energy Drink Mix in Tulsi flavor. Afresh is an invigorating and refreshing energy drink mix which contains Orange pekoe extract, Green tea extract and natural caffeine powder which can be consumed hot or cold, any time of the day.

The Tulsi flavor is extracted from fresh Krishna Tulsi leaves and essential oils of Tulsi leaves contribute to its refreshing flavor. The energy-boosting drink is also available in other delicious flavors like Orange, Elaichi, Lemon, Peach and Cinnamon.

The Afresh energy drink contains two essential ingredients, the exotic Guarana plant which is native to the Amazon forests, and Orange Pekoe. The presence of Guarana in the drink helps sharpen mental alertness, reduces fatigue and elevates energy levels. On the other hand, Orange Pekoe acts as an active thermogenic and antioxidant resulting in increased levels of calorie burning and fat oxidation, in addition to lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

NET QUANTITY

50 g

PRICING

MRP – Rs. 686.00 (Incl. of all taxes)

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition said, “We are excited to bring the newest flavor to our Indian consumers. Afresh Tulsi is a great addition to our Afresh Energy Drink Mix range. At Herbalife Nutrition, we are constantly innovating to bring high quality personalised nutrition products backed by science that will help our consumers lead an active lifestyle with balanced nutrition.”

Afresh Energy Drink Mix will be available exclusively through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.



DISCLAIMER

CONTAINS CAFFEINE

High caffeine: 40mg/160ml

This product is not for use by children or pregnant/ lactating women, persons sensitive to caffeine.

Not for medicinal use. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.